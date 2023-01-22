PART TWO: Complete Report: Reformation of Halk Maslahaty – Creation of position of national Leader – Constitutional Amendments

Contents of Part TWO

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW OF TURKMENISTAN – On the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a joint meeting of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and representatives of public

Comprehensively taking into account the experience of the Turkmen people in the field of state building, accumulated over a long history, based on such noble traditions of the ancestors as holding national meetings, at which the most significant political, economic, social issues were resolved by authorized representatives of the communities, and adhering to universally recognized democratic principles, and Also, in order to ensure the participation of the general population in the adoption of the most important socio-political decisions, the present Constitutional Law on the highest representative body of people’s power, the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, is adopted.

CHAPTER I. GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 1. Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

In order to expand the popular movement for the greatest strengthening of the achievements of Turkmenistan during the years of Independence, bringing the country to a higher level of development, achieving new frontiers in the socio-political, socio-economic, cultural-humanitarian and legislative-legal spheres, promoting the successes achieved in our of modern history, the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is being created. The main goal and main tasks of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are the wide involvement of the masses in solving issues of national importance, in the implementation of reforms and socio-economic programs being implemented in our country, developing proposals, advising, assisting and serving to strengthen unity, cohesion, tranquility, prosperity of the people and dynamic development, increase in power through great transformations in the new period of our Independent, permanently Neutral state. The Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is the highest representative body acting in accordance with the Constitution of Turkmenistan, this Constitutional Law and representing the interests of the people of Turkmenistan.

Article 2. Composition of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The great personality of our time, Hero of Turkmenistan, Honored People’s Elder of Turkmenistan, Arkadag of the people, Dear Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, whose high status of the National Leader is recognized on the basis of the law, is a permanent member of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. The composition of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan includes:

1) Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

2) President of Turkmenistan;

3) Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan;

4) members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan;

5) deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan;

6) Chairman of the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan;

7) Secretary of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan;

8) Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan;

9) Authorized representative for human rights in Turkmenistan – Ombudsman;

10) khyakims of velayats, etraps and cities;

11) chairmen of the halk maslahaty of velayats, etraps and cities;

12) archins of cities, towns, which are the administrative centers of etraps;

13) leaders of political parties, trade unions and other public associations;

14) representatives of the public recommended by the velayat halk maslahaty and the city of Ashgabat, including representatives of the elders. Their regional division and requirements for representatives are determined by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The procedure for nominating recommended public representatives from the Halk Maslahaty of the velayats and the city of Ashgabat to the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is approved by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan may invite to participate in the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan the persons who have made a significant contribution to the protection and consolidation of the state, strengthening the unity of the people, protecting human rights and freedoms, who have great merits in the development of the economic, scientific, cultural, social sphere, in public, humanitarian, charitable and other activities, representatives of the media and religious organizations, as well as representatives of international organizations and foreign states, including heads of diplomatic missions.

Article 3. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is appointed and dismissed by the President of Turkmenistan. The work of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is headed by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and he is accountable to the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. If the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan for any reason is unable to perform his duties or resigns of his own free will, his powers are transferred to the President of Turkmenistan.

Article 4. Legislation of Turkmenistan on the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The legislation of Turkmenistan on the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is based on the Constitution of Turkmenistan and consists of this Constitutional Law and other normative legal acts of Turkmenistan.

Article 5. Principles of activity of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are based on the following principles:

1) democracy;

2) publicity;

3) justice;

4) the rule of law;

5) the priority of generally recognized norms of international law;

6) equality of man and citizen before the law;

7) respect for human rights and freedoms;

8) free discussion and decision-making;

9) taking into account public opinion.

CHAPTER II. ORGANIZATION OF ACTIVITIES OF THE HALK MASLAHATY OF TURKMENISTAN

Article 6. Meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The work of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is carried out in the form of meetings. Meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are authorized [valid] if at least two thirds of the total number of its members are present. Meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are convened as necessary, but at least once a year by its Chairman or at the suggestion of one third of the total number of members of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Article 7. The right to submit proposals to the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The right to submit proposals for consideration by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan belongs to the President of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan, as well as at least one quarter of the total number of members of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

Article 8. Decisions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Decisions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are taken in the form of resolutions by a simple majority of votes from the total number of members participating in its meeting. Resolutions adopted by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are binding on the entire territory of Turkmenistan. Resolutions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan can be changed or canceled only by itself. The procedure for publishing and enacting resolutions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is determined by law.

Article 9. Implementation of decisions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The decisions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are executed by the President of Turkmenistan, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and other state bodies in accordance with their powers established by the Constitution of Turkmenistan and the regulatory legal acts of Turkmenistan.

CHAPTER III. POWERS OF THE HALK MASLAHATY OF TURKMENISTAN AND ITS CHAIRMAN

Article 10. Powers of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan:

1) considers and approves proposals on the adoption of the Constitution and Constitutional Laws of Turkmenistan, making amendments and additions to them;

2) considers and approves the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of the state, as well as programs and laws of the political, economic, social and cultural development of the country;

3) listens to the annual messages of the President of Turkmenistan;

4) considers issues of peace and security;

5) exercises the right of legislative initiative;

6) exercises other powers provided for by the laws of Turkmenistan.

Article 11. Powers of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan:

1) manages the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

2) chair the meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

3) organizes control over the execution of decisions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

4) interacts with the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with state bodies and public associations;

5) signs the resolutions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

6) on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, exercises his powers provided for in paragraphs 2, 15, 18 articles 71 of the Constitution of Turkmenistan;

7) forms the Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, exercises control over its activities, appoints employees to positions and dismisses them from positions;

8) resolves other issues related to its consideration by the decisions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Article 12. Acts of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan may instruct the members of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, state authorities to study especially important issues of national importance and prepare drafts of relevant resolutions. The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan issues resolutions and orders. In accordance with Article 76 of the Constitution of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan may adopt regulations of a normative legal nature regarding the powers provided for in paragraphs 2, 15, 18 of Article 71 of the Constitution of Turkmenistan, which may be transferred to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

CHAPTER IV. PRESIDIUM OF THE HALK MASLAHATY OF TURKMENISTAN

Article 13. Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan (hereinafter referred to as the Presidium) is a permanent collegial body reporting to the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Article 14. Composition of the Presidium

The Presidium consists of the following members:

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan, Secretary of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan, Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan, Minister Adalat of Turkmenistan and chairmen of the Halk Maslahaty of the velayats and the city of Ashgabat.

The Presidium is headed by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Article 15. Powers of the Presidium

Presidium:

1) organizes work on the preparation of meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

2) decides on the inclusion of issues in the draft agenda of the meetings of the Halk Maslahaty Turkmenistan;

3) determines the date, time and place of the next meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, unless otherwise decided by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

4) resolve issues related to the convocation and holding of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and other issues related to its powers;

5) sets out its positions on individual draft laws on the agenda of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and approves;

6) if necessary, submit proposals to the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan on the establishment of working commissions;

7) hear reports on the activities of the working commission;

8) exercise other powers assigned by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to its powers.

Article 16. Meetings of the Presidium

The meetings of the Presidium are convened and chaired by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. A meeting of the Presidium may also be convened by the decision of at least three of its members. The meeting of the Presidium is competent provided that more than half of it members are present. Meetings of the Presidium are held openly. The Presidium may decide to hold a closed meeting. The agenda of the meeting of the Presidium is approved by a majority vote of its members participating in it. Resolutions of the Presidium are adopted by a simple majority of votes of the members participating in its meeting, they are signed by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Article 17

At meetings of the Presidium and working commissions, minutes are kept, which are signed by the chairperson of the meeting. The minutes of the meeting shall indicate: the date, time and place of its holding; agenda; presiding at the meeting and speakers; proposals put to the vote; voting results and decisions taken

CHAPTER V. PROVISION OF THE ACTIVITIES OF THE HALK MASLAHATY OF TURKMENISTAN

Article 18. Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Organizational, administrative, technical and other support for the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, its officials and members is carried out by the Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is headed by the Head of Affairs.

Article 19. Tasks of the Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

The main tasks of the Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are:

1) organizational and logistical support for the meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, its other events;

2) preparation of issues for consideration by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and organization of a preliminary discussion of draft documents;

3) control over the execution of decisions of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

4) taking into account and summarizing the proposals and comments received during the discussion of issues at the meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

5) preparation of proposals on issues proposed by state bodies and public associations for consideration by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

6) organizational and methodological management of the activities of the halk maslahaty of velayats, etraps and cities;

7) consideration of proposals and other appeals of citizens, their generalization;

8) organizing the publication of documents of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan;

9) preparation of the necessary information related to the coverage of the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan in the media;

10) solution of other issues related to the jurisdiction of the Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The apparatus of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan has the right to receive the necessary information and documents on the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan in order to fulfill the tasks assigned to it from state bodies, public associations and officials.

Article 20. Financing the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

Expenses for the logistics of the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are financed from the State budget of Turkmenistan. The wages of employees of the Administration of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are established in accordance with the legislation of Turkmenistan.

CHAPTER VI. FINAL PROVISIONS

Article 21. Relations between the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and local representative and other state authorities

Relations between the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and local representative and other state authorities are carried out in accordance with the laws of Turkmenistan.

Article 22. Relations between the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and public associations

Relations between the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and political parties, trade unions and other public associations are determined by the legislation of Turkmenistan.

Article 23. Entry into force of this Constitutional Law

This Constitutional Law shall enter into force from the moment of its signing.

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Ashgabat, January 21, 2023.

(Ashgabat, 21 January 2023)

Dear friends! My native people!

I sincerely thank you for recognizing me as the National Leader of the Turkmen people and appointing me Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan! This is a huge trust on your part, which even more obliges me to further selfless work in the name of the prosperity of the Motherland, a prosperous and happy life of my native people!

We have laid a solid foundation for our independent Homeland, marked with grandiose achievements the era of a new Revival and great transformations, the era of power and happiness and the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state. We have managed to turn our native Fatherland into a sovereign and neutral country that enjoys respect and authority in the international arena, has enlisted the support of its initiatives in the interests of humanity, the country is among the progressive states of the world and stands for an equal and mutually beneficial partnership.

During the years of independence, fundamental political, economic and cultural reforms were carried out in Turkmenistan, verified and carefully thought-out, scientifically based programs were adopted and implemented, which allowed us to make significant progress. New villages, towns and cities, modern industrial clusters were created throughout the country, educational, healthcare, sports and cultural facilities were built.

Social relations have also improved. With the transition to a market economy, a new generation of businessmen, industrialists and individual entrepreneurs has emerged, who work today not only within the country, but also enter international platforms. They make a worthy contribution to the maintenance of food abundance, import substitution and the transformation of Turkmenistan into an industrially developed state.

Special attention in our country is paid to improving the social security system, as this is one of the priorities of state policy. Thanks to this, thousands of families have acquired new homes due to preferential loans. A system of state support for young families has also been established, all conditions have been created for a prosperous life of citizens, obtaining modern education and comprehensive development of the younger generation.

I think there is no need to list our achievements and successes. It will take a lot of time, and we are witnessing them every day. By adopting programs, we are building a reform plan, carrying out targeted work in the national interests, relying primarily on our native people. I want to emphasize that all the best that we have achieved has become possible thanks to the valiant work and the united support of the citizens of the political course we are pursuing.

Dear participants of the meeting!

We will continue to adhere to this principle, selflessly and cohesively work in the name of the interests of the independent Fatherland and native people. We have all the basis for this, and scientifically and legally sound programs have been adopted to solve the tasks set.

As you know, in order to develop the country in the next thirty years, on February 11 last year, at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, we adopted the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”.

The measures envisaged in it are reflected in the Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028 and the National Rural Program for the period up to 2028.

There is no doubt that if we exceed the annual targets outlined in these program documents, we will be able to implement them ahead of schedule. There are all conditions for this.

In these programs, a lot of work is planned for the current year. This year, the motto of which is “Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar”, is associated with youth, as it is the future of our country.

The State youth policy of Turkmenistan is aimed at developing the necessary legal, economic, social and organizational mechanisms and serious state guarantees for the self-realization of youth in society, as well as the development and support of youth public associations.

We have recently adopted the Law of Turkmenistan “On State Youth Policy”, which is designed to significantly strengthen the legal foundations of state policy in this area. It provides for the development of methods for the development of youth entrepreneurship and benefits for providing state support to those enterprises that are created by entrepreneurs and are called “youth” if 75 percent of its employees are young people.

In addition, the procedure for preferential payment of income tax by young professionals who have graduated from educational institutions and have just been hired is guaranteed, which, I believe, will allow young people to find their place in life and contribute to our success.

In order to achieve continuity of education and professional orientation of young people, the Law provides for a temporary postponement for school graduates from conscription for military service with the condition of creating a one-time opportunity to participate in entrance exams in institutions of higher and secondary vocational education, as well as other benefits.

In the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, our country is reaching new heights of development, continuing the baton of glorious deeds. And this year we must work hard in all directions, actively attracting young people. We have to celebrate significant dates and hold celebrations, put into operation many industrial and social facilities, the largest of which is the new modern administrative center of the Akhal province – the city of Arkadag.

As I have already said, in accordance with the adopted programs, we are confidently moving towards our clear goals. Here I want to briefly outline some of them.

We are implementing our policy on the basis of a unique neutral status, twice recognized by the United Nations. Consistently pursuing a peaceful foreign policy strategy, our neutral Motherland will continue to expand bilateral and multilateral partnership based on mutual benefit and equality, enhance traditionally friendly ties with neighboring countries, and develop constructive cooperation with all nations.

The initiatives of our neutral Homeland are warmly supported all over the world. In this regard, at the suggestion of Turkmenistan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a number of resolutions in the interests of all mankind. Our country should continue to take an active and proactive position in strengthening mutually beneficial partnership on a regional and global scale.

In the context of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, great importance is attached to cooperation with international organizations. Close cooperation is being established with specialized international political, economic and financial institutions. An example of this is the cultural and humanitarian partnership with UNESCO in promoting the historical and spiritual heritage of our people, as well as with other leading international structures. I firmly believe that cooperation with international organizations in all directions will develop in the interests of not only the Turkmen, but also all the peoples of the planet!

Our capital – white marble Ashgabat – is considered the hallmark of our state. It has been repeatedly included in the Guinness Book of Records due to its amazing buildings and unique architecture. We must continue building our capital in the future.

We have a very serious job ahead of us – the construction of modern facilities on the shore of the lake “Altyn köl”, the implementation of the project of the 17th stage of the city’s development, as well as the residential complex “Ashgabat City”. In their implementation, it is necessary to focus on the construction of “smart” houses and the use of renewable energy sources.

In accordance with the Program of the President of Turkmenistan on the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028, the state invests US $ 278.09 billion for the realization of production potential and the development of the social sphere. And here our main goals are as follows:

firstly, improving social security and improving employment, protecting the safety and life of citizens, taking into account the interests of everyone;

secondly, the achievement of consistent development of industries and social services through the use of the socio-economic potential of the country, increasing the pace of industrialization of the national economy, the introduction of digital technologies;

thirdly, the full-scale use of the geopolitical and geo-economic opportunities of Turkmenistan, taking into account the fact that it is the heart of the Great Silk Road and has a very favorable location;

fourth, the solution of some issues arising during the transformation of Turkmenistan from an agrarian to an industrially developed state, such as, for example, maintaining food security and further strengthening the economic potential of the country;

fifth, ensuring sustainable dynamics of the digital economy of Turkmenistan, innovative development of industry, creation of a high-tech and competitive digital economy based on national specialists and world practice;

sixth, creating conditions for increasing the share of the private sector in the national economy by giving priority to such measures as supporting entrepreneurship, forming a system of reliable protection of private property rights and guarantees, promoting the development of small and medium-sized businesses that will accelerate the transition of the national economy to market rails;

seventh, ensuring environmental well-being and the development of a “green” economy.

So, dear friends, in general, all these are our main goals, which will create favorable conditions for ensuring the interests and future of our people and every citizen!

Dear participants of the meeting! Dear compatriots!

Our state policy is aimed at solving such tasks as increasing the volume of gross domestic product per capita, increasing labor productivity and, ultimately, increasing the incomes of the population, significantly improving the living conditions of people to the level of developed countries of the world.

Its implementation requires economic diversification, the creation of a high-tech manufacturing cluster, full industry digitalization, and the continuation of mass production of import-substituting and export-oriented competitive products.

Special attention should be paid to providing the sectors of the economy with qualified personnel. This is an important task that we will be able to solve by creating an opportunity for our youth to study in prestigious educational institutions of the world and improving education in domestic universities to international standards.

As a result of the implementation of the above-mentioned comprehensive measures, it is necessary to increase the volumes of the extracting and processing segments of the fuel and energy complex through the development of onshore and offshore oil and gas fields, attracting significant investments and the construction of various production facilities. The fruits of this work should be used for the benefit of the people.

Significant experience has been accumulated in the production of building materials. In the future, we must create enterprises that will be able to fully supply the domestic market and produce export-oriented products.

As for domestic power engineering, the main tasks are to create new capacities, improve the technical condition of electricity distribution systems, connect infrastructure facilities to a single ring network, increase export supplies by raising electricity production, and uninterrupted power supply to domestic consumers.

Taking into account the favorable geographical location of Turkmenistan, I believe that the laying of highways and railways, bridges, the formation of transport and transit corridors, including road, rail, sea and air routes, the increase in freight and passenger traffic will also become one of the key tools for the development of our economy.

Particular attention should be paid to the use of local raw materials, which are now actively used in the production of building materials, chemical and pharmaceutical products, as well as mass production of food products and increasing the competitiveness of the food industry.

To preserve the purity of nature, it is vital to continue protecting the environment, natural resources, and their sensible usage. Among the most essential responsibilities are ensuring the country’s ecological well-being, improving the ecological condition of the Karakum expanses and irrigation quality, and achieving high yields through the use of “green” technologies.

Here, I think it would be appropriate to mention some social tasks in order to clarify the intended goals. As a result of the measures provided for in the programs we have adopted, in the next seven years we must increase monthly wages, create additional jobs for the population through the construction of industrial enterprises and other facilities.

Significant investments will be directed to the construction of residential buildings, medical institutions, kindergartens, schools, highways, laying gas, water, power supply and communication systems. The area of housing per capita will increase significantly. A large number of preschool, general education institutions, institutions of higher professional education, modern clinics and cultural centers will be built in the social sector.

And this is an example of the planned work in only one area. Similar examples can be given in other industries.

As you can see, we have big tasks ahead of us, a lot of work that we must do together, cohesively, together with the people and every citizen.

Dear compatriots!

I rely on the strength of my people. I am convinced that each of you will make a worthy contribution to the achievements of an independent neutral Homeland!

Dear participants of the meeting!

My native people!

Thank you once again for the high trust, recognition of me as the National Leader of the Turkmen people and appointment as Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan! I wish you great success in your work for the prosperity of an independent neutral Motherland!

Dear friends!

Long live independent neutral Turkmenistan!

May the achievements of the Turkmen people under the motto “The state is for man!” be endless!

Dear compatriots!

My native people!

And as our President Arkadagly Serdar says:

The motherland is the motherland only with the people!

The state is a state only with the people!