Slovakia nominates new ambassador to Uzbekistan (concurrently to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan)

Slovakia has appointed Viktor Borecky as its new ambassador to Uzbekistan. He will concurrently be accredited to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

President Zuzana Caputova handed the credentials to the newly appointed ambassador at the presidential palace in Bratislava on 10 January 2023.

The new ambassadors to Romania and Latvia and Lithuania were also handed the credentials.

Viktor Borecky, born in 1965, graduated from the agriculture economic university in Nitra, Slovakia in 1989 and defended his dissertation for candidate of agricultural sciences in 1994.

He served initially in the ministry of agriculture of Slovakia and joined the diplomatic service in 1996, returning to the ministry of agriculture 2000-2002, back to foreign service in 2002 serving at Slovakian embassies in Riga, Kazakhstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, mostly on the economic side.

From 2004 to 2007 he took a break from the government service to pursue his private business. /// nCa, 11 January 2023