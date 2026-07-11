Beating the Heat: Turkish Coasts Redefine the Summer Getaway Experience

As a scorching heatwave sweeps across much of the world, with Europe among the regions experiencing particularly high temperatures, travellers seeking a summer escape will find that Türkiye offers much more than a classic beach holiday. Renowned for its sun-drenched coastline, crystal-clear waters and idyllic beach resorts, the country is an ideal destination for a sea, sand and sun getaway. Along Türkiye’s Aegean coast and the Turkish Riviera, a Mediterranean climate tempered by gentle sea breezes and refreshing waters creates ideal conditions for a relaxing summer holiday. Beyond the classic beach experience, however, Türkiye’s remarkably diverse geography and unique microclimates add another dimension to summer holidays. From cool mountain retreats and lush highlands to archaeological wonders, outdoor adventures and exceptional gastronomy, visitors can easily combine relaxing days by the sea with cooler landscapes and different experiences—all within a single trip.

Renowned Aegean Breeze

Along Türkiye’s Aegean coast, summer unfolds with refreshing sea breezes, crystal-clear waters and vibrant coastal life. Muğla, Türkiye’s star of tourism, sets the stage for memorable getaways across iconic destinations, from Marmaris to Fethiye. However, the ultimate address for a breezy, high-end summer escape remains Bodrum. As the very epitome of luxury, this resort town stands out for its breezy peninsula setting, sophisticated atmosphere and crystal-clear Aegean waters. Visitors can wander through the town’s labyrinthine streets lined with whitewashed houses, set sail on a Blue Voyage to discover secluded coves, dive into the deep blue waters to explore a vibrant underwater world, or savour refined Aegean cuisine at MICHELIN-recognised restaurants.

Similarly, İzmir, the pearl of Türkiye’s Aegean region, is another of Türkiye’s most refreshing summer destinations, home to renowned resort towns stretching from Foça to Çeşme. Foça, in particular, offers a peaceful coastal retreat where visitors can enjoy both the crisp Aegean breeze and invigoratingly cool waters. The Çeşme peninsula, on the other hand, is known for its steady sea breezes and crystal-clear sea. Altınkum and Kocakarı beaches, together with Delikli Koy, are especially renowned for their refreshingly cool waters. Alaçatı’s consistent winds create ideal conditions for windsurfing and kitesurfing, while nearby Urla invites visitors to experience farm-to-table dining and the light, seasonal flavours of Aegean cuisine at its MICHELIN-starred restaurants. Meanwhile, the nearby ancient city of Ephesus remains open for visits during the night, under the refreshing coolness of the evening.

North Aegean Bliss

For even cooler waters, travellers can continue north to the North Aegean. Perched high above the Aegean Sea, Assos in Çanakkale enjoys a distinctive microclimate where northern breezes moderate the summer heat and crystal-clear waters invite refreshing swims and dives. Nearby, visitors can catch the continuous marine breeze at the Temple of Athena or experience waterfront dining at tables where their feet almost touch the sea, savouring the North Aegean’s famous extra virgin olive oils and fresh calamari. Those who want to escape the coastal sun can trade the beach for Mount Ida, one of the world’s richest oxygen sanctuaries, to hike among pine forests and explore ice-cold waterfalls.

Just a scenic ferry ride from Çanakkale, the North Aegean islands of Bozcaada and Gökçeada offer another refreshing way to experience summer in Türkiye. Surrounded by deep blue waters, the islands combine secluded bays, cooling breezes and unspoilt natural beauty with a relaxed island lifestyle. Whether swimming in crystal-clear coves, exploring quiet villages or simply slowing down by the sea, visitors will find an ideal setting for a peaceful and rejuvenating summer escape.

Under the Balmy Mediterranean Sky

Nestled along the Mediterranean coast, the stunning Turkish Riviera is the quintessential summer destination, where long sunny days, turquoise waters and luxury resorts define the season. While summer temperatures reach their peak, refreshing swims, cooling sea breezes and a wealth of nature-based experiences offer plenty of ways to enjoy the region throughout the day. Antalya, the crown jewel of the Turkish Riviera, combines world-class hospitality with everything needed for a comfortable summer stay, from private pools and open-air spas to shaded terraces and waterfront dining.

Home to the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the world, Antalya invites visitors to alternate relaxing by the sea with refreshing experiences beyond the beach. The crystal-clear Mediterranean offers countless opportunities for adventure, from leisurely boat trips through secluded bays to diving in Kaş, one of the top 10 diving spots in the world, and sea kayaking around the sunken city of Kekova. Inland, the cool caves of Karain and Damlataş—natural air-conditioned sanctuaries maintaining temperatures between 18–22°C year-round—along with the icy waters of Köprülü Canyon, provide welcome alternatives during the warmest hours of the day. Higher up in the Taurus Mountains, cool highlands and crisp mountain air invite visitors to enjoy scenic hikes and a refreshing change of pace.

As the evening air cools, Antalya reveals a different kind of magic. Under the Night Museums Project, visitors can explore the ancient cities of Patara and Aspendos beneath a star-filled sky, experience the unique thrill of floodlit golf in Belek, or unwind with the light, fresh flavours of Mediterranean cuisine. Featuring fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables, local herbs, and extra-virgin olive oil, these dishes are perfectly complemented by locally produced white wines, offering a memorable way to end the day.

Insider Tip: Visitors looking to break away from typical summer vacations and embrace a more authentic experience can find the perfect coolcation on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, recognised in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2026, with its oxygen-rich air, cool high-altitude highlands and lush green landscapes. ///nCa, 11 July 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)