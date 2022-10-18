European Union and Central Asia will discuss the possibilities of digital, transport and energy connectivity in Samarkand

On 18 November 2022, Samarkand will host EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway.

As part of global efforts to “build back better” following the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to help mitigate the socio-economic impact of the new geopolitical context, the EU and the countries of Central Asia are working together to support Central Asian countries’ drive to modernise, boost investment, digitalise, facilitate trade within and beyond the region and diversify their transport routes.

In this context, the European Union (EU) has been actively supporting Central Asia’s transition towards a sustainable, climate-neutral and inclusive growth based on democracy and the rule of law. Given the common history and challenges faced by the region’s economies as well as their developing links, closely co-ordinated regional responses will bring additional value.

The Samarkand EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway will provide a platform for intra- and inter-regional dialogue on shared solutions, that will help translate the goals of resilience, prosperity and regional cooperation, set out in the EU Strategy on Central Asia, into action.

The opening session of the conference will set the stage for a more in-depth discussion on the main challenges and opportunities in three priority areas of the Conference – the digital gateway, the transport gateway and the green gateway to recovery and transition.

Presentations and discussions with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected at the plenary session “Visions for Connecting Central Asia and the European Union”.

Three parallel sessions will focus on topics such as digitalization, transport, energy and water.

Among the key speakers of the conference are President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Josep Borrel, High Representative Vice President of the European Commission, Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnership, as well as foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries.

Learn more about the forum and registration for participation: https://eucaconnectivity.uz ///nCa, 18 October 2022