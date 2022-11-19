Deputy FM of Turkmenistan met with the chief European diplomat in Samarkand

On the sidelines of the Samarkand EU-Central Asia connectivity conference, the head of the Turkmen delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiev met with the High Representative, Vice President of the EU Josep Borrel.

According to Borrel’s tweet, the meeting discussed “the importance of bilateral & regional cooperation and using transformative power of green and digital agenda to increase benefits for our regions.”

“We are committed to keep collaborating in reducing global methane emissions,” the EU Vice President said. ///nCa, 19 November 2022