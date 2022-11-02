Census 2022 in Turkmenistan: what data will be collected and why this campaign is crucial?

Elvira Kadyrova

A complete population and housing census will be held in Turkmenistan from 17 to 27 December 2022. The State Statistics Committee has distributed an information notice to citizens about the upcoming public action.

The motto of the population census 2022 is “Unity, Happiness, Bright Future”.

In parallel, TV and radio have joined awareness raising about the upcoming event of national importance. According to the social advertising on Turkmen TV channels, the following information will be collected during the census:

Information about the place of residence and residential building

Date of construction of the residential building

Number of rooms

Type of housing ownership

Provision of housing with gas, water, electricity and Internet

Number of persons living in the house,

Their gender, age, marital status, household education level, etc. data.

The 2022 census will be the first digital census in Turkmenistan.

The collected information will be entered into special locally produced tablets. In order to digitalize the counting process, increase its accuracy, UNFPA assisted the government of Turkmenistan in purchasing the necessary equipment. These are computers, powerful servers and storages that will allow data from tablets to automatically transfer into the central database of State Statistics Committee.

Why is it crucial that the census be conducted with everyone’s full participation in the most coordinated manner possible? The analyzed outcomes of demographic counting will be reflected in subsequent long-term and short-term national strategies for the socio-economic development.

Along with this, the compiled census materials will enable assessing the progress made by Turkmenistan on some indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals related to children, youth, the older generation, persons with disabilities. About 107 SDG indicators are based on population data. ///nCa, 2 November 2022