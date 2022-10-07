Memory Day in Turkmenistan

On 6 October, the people of Turkmenistan mourned the victims of the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake. Over 170,000 people died as a result of this natural disaster.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov participated in the commemorative ceremony of laying flowers at the monument complex “People’s memory” in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen leader laid flowers at the “Spiritual Homage” monument to commemorate the victims of the 1948 earthquake, the “Sons of the Nation” monument, which was built in memory of the Turkmen soldiers who died in the WWII and the heroes who battled for the freedom of their country. He laid a wreath at the foot of the “Eternal Glory” monument.

DPMs, heads of the military and law enforcement agencies, the mayor of Ashgabat, heads diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, representatives of political parties, public organizations, ministries, honorable elders, students, and residents of Ashgabat participated in the ceremony.

Then, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended sadaka – the memorial dinner.