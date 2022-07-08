Pakistan offers Turkmenistan partnership in ICT sphere

The joint Pakistani-Turkmen working group is of vital importance for promoting cooperation in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector, Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications of Pakistan Syed Aminul Haque said at a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Islamabad Atajan Movlamov on Wednesday, 6 July.

During meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, the Minister also noted the possibility of enhancing the partnership to a trilateral format in order to use a fiber-optic cable enroute Afghanistan.

The Minister also proposed to open access for Pakistani freelancers working in the field of information technology to the market of Turkmenistan. Among the promising areas of cooperation are software development, cybersecurity, data protection, gaming and animation.

Haque added that Turkmen companies can use Pakistan as a digital gateway for international access.

In turn, the Turkmen envoy stressed that Pakistan and Turkmenistan have strong fraternal relations, and cooperation in the field of ICT will strengthen ties between the two countries. He also highly appreciated the work of the Ministry of Information Technologies and Telecommunications.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications of Pakistan, 6,000 Pakistani IT companies provide products and services in more than 100 countries, including the world’s largest companies.

In addition, Pakistan ranked 3rd in the world in popularity among IT freelancers and is the largest net exporter in the IT services sector.

In Turkmenistan, technological modernization and digitalization of all sectors of the economy and spheres of public administration are among the most urgent tasks. The country pursues a Concept for the development of the digital economy for 2019-2025, a modern digital infrastructure is being created, and world experience is being mastered. ///nCa, 8 July 2022