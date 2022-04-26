President of Tatarstan visited Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov paid a one-day visit to Ashgabat on 24 April 2022.

During the meetings with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the head of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation were discussed. There is vast space for further building up the partnership.

“Last year, our trade turnover amounted to US $77.5 million. There is considerable potential to increase these indicators, in particular, in such areas as oil exploration, oil production, gas transportation, car manufacturing, aircraft and shipbuilding, supply of chemical products,” Rustam Minnikhanov said.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed readiness to continue the traditional partnership with Tatarstan, as one of the economically and industrially developed regions of Russia.

Today, relations between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan are successfully developing in the humanitarian direction. “I’d like to say, there are about 5,000 Turkmen students [in Tatarstan]. I always hear only excellent comments about them, they are a kind of interlink between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan,” President Minnikhanov said.

The head of Tatarstan invited the delegation of Turkmenistan to take a part in the events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

Today, branches of the largest industrial companies of Tatarstan, including Tatneft, KAMAZ, KER-holding operate in Ashgabat.

Almost 2,000 KAMAZ vehicles have been delivered to Turkmenistan over the past three years under the contract. Currently, four branches of the Kamaz training and service center are being built in Turkmenistan. Two of them will be commissioned in May and June this year.

During 2021, non-commodity products of the Tatneft Group and other Russian manufacturers worth over 56 million manats (1.35 billion rubles) were supplied to Turkmenistan.

Tatneft is actively cooperating with Turkmennebit State Concern. The Kazan Helicopter Plant delivered an ANSAT emergency ambulance helicopter to Turkmenistan, and the Zelenodolsk Plant built two high-speed passenger ships.

Kamaz CEO: “We are always together with Turkmenistan”

“We see the scale of the construction that is being carried out in Turkmenistan today. No facility can be built without trucks. Therefore, we are ready to provide the country with modern trucks, we are always together with Turkmenistan,” said Sergey Kogonin, Director General of Kamaz PJSC, who visited Ashgabat as part of the Tatarstan delegation last weekend.

During the visit, issues of supplying high-tech Kamaz vehicles for the needs of the country were discussed.

“All instructions of the President of Turkmenistan are being fulfilled, we are completing the construction of new service centers in all provinces, which will open in June and by year end. The early concluded three-year contract for the supply of vehicles has been fully performed. We fulfill all warranty obligations, provide service support,” Kogonin told.

Russian flagship automaker intends to continue cooperation with Turkmenistan, create new jobs and meet the Turkmen economy’s demand for in machinery. /// nCa, 26 April 2022