International Investment Forum ‘Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2022’

The two-day event Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2022, aimed at encouraging investments in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan started on 29 March 2022 in simultaneous physical and online formats in Ashgabat and Dubai.

It has been organized jointly by the state concerns Turkmengaz, Turkmenneft, Turkmenhimiya, and Turkmengeologiya in partnership with Turkmen Forum and support from the British company Gaffney Cline.

In addition to the large number of professionals from the oil and gas and finance sectors of Turkmenistan the participants include nearly 100 major companies from 32 countries, and 8 international financing institutions.

There are 24 local and foreign media partners of the event including nCa.

The complete list of participating entities and media partners is available at this link: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/storage/app/media/participants/list_of_participants_en.pdf

Here are portions of the TDH report from the first day of the event:

Speaking at the plenary session “The Future of the Global Energy System”, the representative of the Turkmen side noted that our country is the largest player in the Asian oil and gas market. Today, our Fatherland ranks fourth in the world in terms of proven natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran and Qatar.

As emphasized, among the main factors of the growing attractiveness of Turkmenistan for foreign investors is the stable economic and political situation in the country, as well as the relevant legislative framework. The participants were acquainted with the achievements of the country’s oil and gas industry, further plans for its development.

It was stated that Turkmenistan has a powerful resource base, which opens up great prospects for cooperation in the economy, including in the fuel and energy sector. The world’s largest gas field, Galkynyş, whose reserves, together with the nearby Ýaşlar and Garaköl deposits, are estimated at 27.4 trillion cubic meters, is being developed today in the context of specific projects with a focus on long-term partnerships.

The flagship of mutually beneficial transnational cooperation is the main gas pipeline Turkmenistan-China, which was put into operation at the end of 2009 and includes three parallel lines (A, B and C), which run along the route Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China

At the same time, having staked on a deeper and more comprehensive processing of natural gas, Turkmenistan not only consolidated its position in the world energy market as the largest supplier of energy carriers, but also qualitatively changes the nature of its presence on it due to the diversification of the commodity structure of energy exports, the active development of new forms of international energy business.

The National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052 and the Program for the Development of the Oil and Gas Industry for the Period up to 2030 provide for the implementation of measures to further increase the production capacity of the industry, which is closely related to the issues of ensuring the energy security of the region and the world.

Speaking about long-term plans in this area, the speakers emphasized that in the near future a route of a new, 4th line will be laid from the border of our country, designed to supply natural gas to the People’s Republic of China.

When developing natural resources, Turkmenistan demonstrates their rational use, concern for environmental protection, and the implementation of important international initiatives on energy security. Evidence of this is the commissioning of new industrial facilities, where special attention is paid to such an important aspect as compliance with environmental standards.

During the plenary session, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UNRCCA Natalia German, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat John MacGregor, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, as well as on the digital system – Vice President of CNPC and President of PetroChina Huang Yongzhang, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Energy Charter Guy Lenz addressed the forum.

As noted, cooperation in the fuel and energy sector is a key factor in stable and progressive world processes in the modern era. Equitable, built on the optimal balance of mutual interests, international partnership in this important area is an integral part of universal sustainable development with a long-term perspective.

One of the urgent tasks of the present time is to ensure global energy security, covering both the production of energy carriers, and their transportation and final consumption. It is this integrated approach that underlies the energy policy of neutral Turkmenistan, which determines the content and direction of the initiatives and practical actions of our country in this area. In this regard, in the speeches of foreign delegates, the emphasis was placed on the significance of the constructive proposals of the Turkmen state, which were fully understood and supported by the world community, enshrined in the adopted special UN Resolutions in the field of ensuring global energy security.

Then the work of the Forum continued with a live broadcast from the exhibition pavilion of Turkmenistan at the World Exhibition “EXPO-2020” (Dubai, UAE), where, simultaneously with Ashgabat, a session “The role of Turkmenistan in ensuring regional energy security” was organized.

… It should be noted that Turkmenistan, focused on full-scale integration into the system of world economic relations, successfully demonstrates its potential at the EXPO exhibition site. The theme of our national pavilion is “Turkmenistan – the Motherland of Peace and Trust”. At this prestigious and large-scale world-class diversified event, the exposition, which presents the successes and achievements of our country in increasing the economic potential, the rich national culture of the Turkmen people, is very popular and arouses great interest among numerous visitors.

A number of stands demonstrate the process of becoming Turkmenistan as one of the leading energy powers in the world. The materials presented here vividly illustrate the possibilities of our country in this strategic sector for the national economy. The thematic core of the exposition was scientific developments, innovative projects implemented and being implemented in the field of energy, including in the field of renewable energy sources. The great attention of visitors is caused by experimental developments on the practical use of solar and wind energy, biofuels …

During the session, presentations were made by leaders and leading experts of both the domestic oil and gas sector and foreign companies, including Dragon Oil, Fluxys, Gaffney Cline, as well as the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

As noted, at present, Turkmenistan has a clearly set goal – to diversify the supply of Turkmen natural gas and create a reliable and stable system for bringing energy carriers to international markets, which in turn is designed to contribute to solving a larger task of our time – global energy security. This determines the actions of our country in the field of energy supplies and the principles of relations with all interested partners.

It is well known that the pipeline supply of energy resources is one of the forms of large international business, where demand is always consistently high and, as a rule, exceeds supply. Today, despite the current financial and economic situation, the global economy requires large volumes of energy raw materials, primarily hydrocarbons. Under these conditions, it is quite natural that large producers of hydrocarbon raw materials, including Turkmenistan, strive to increase their export potential, create an extensive, modern and efficient infrastructure for their transit and delivery to the consumer.

Energy security has been and remains an important factor in the foreign economic strategy of our country. Turkmenistan acts in this direction on the basis of clearly formulated principles of the state strategy, a real assessment of its own resource base and the possibilities of its exploitation in the future. At the same time, our country is an active initiator of projects and programs aimed at protecting the environmental safety of the region and developing alternative energy. And this is clearly reflected in the national exposition of EXPO-2020.

Among the discussed topics of the Forum are the harmonization of “green” technologies and the diversification of the fuel and energy complex. In this regard, it was noted that the solution of this topical issue is facilitated by innovations introduced into the industry and modern developments in this area.

One of the speeches was devoted to the project of construction of the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India, which is one of the most effective steps in the implementation of the energy strategy of Turkmenistan. As is known, in December 2015, the construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline started. Heads of states and heads of governments of the four countries participating in the project took part in the celebration on this occasion.

The implementation of this project, which will start from the largest field “Galkynyş”, along with the solution of topical social issues, opens up a wide path for increasing effective cooperation between the countries of the region, increasing their economic potential, and is also designed to promote peace and sustainable development. In this regard, it was emphasized that the Asian Development Bank is actively participating in this large-scale project, providing comprehensive support.

At the end of the first day of the Forum, the participants spoke in favor of continuing the practice of such events and expressed confidence that constructive multilateral cooperation between states would continue to develop successfully, defining new areas of partnership in this key sector for the long term. [nCa/TDH]

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Asia lauds the active role of Turkmenistan in the energy security of the region

Today, the International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT-2022) began its work, at which the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman delivered an opening speech.

In her speech, she noted that this forum is an important occasion to discuss emerging trends and challenges and further support the active role of Turkmenistan in ensuring regional energy security.

Gherman stressed that, despite disturbing trends and developments in the world, Central Asia stands out as a region where the principles of peace and security – multilateralism, solidarity and trust – are cherished and promoted.

“As members of the business community, you know best that energy is a matter of national and regional security, peace and global stability. It is at the heart of geopolitics because, at its core, energy is a matter of wealth and power, meaning that it can be both a source of conflict and cooperation. In Central Asia, this is a source of cooperation for many decades, and it should only be strengthened,” said the head of UNRCCA.

Gherman noted that Turkmenistan devotes a lot of time and attention to improving connectivity and economic development, both at the national and multilateral levels. The active position of the country in the field of energy and transport diplomacy was demonstrated by the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the resolutions proposed by Turkmenistan in recent years on sustainable transport.

She also noted the efforts of Turkmenistan to promote a number of important regional initiatives that are necessary to expand intra-regional trade.

“The Lapis Lazuli Corridor contributes to strengthening economic and transport cooperation in a wider geographic area, including, among other things, Central and South Asia, the basins of the Caspian and Black Seas, as well as the Mediterranean. The TAPI and TAP projects also serve as prime examples of Turkmenistan’s energy diplomacy. These initiatives will promote interdependence, economic development and, ultimately, will contribute to sustainable peace in this vast geo-economic and geopolitical space, especially with regard to the situation in Afghanistan,” Gherman emphasized.

In her speech, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General also raised the topic of climate change, calling it the scourge of our time, because the consequences of climate change – extreme weather events, melting glaciers and rising temperatures – are already affecting regional security and actually hinder trade and economic cooperation between countries.

“The Central Asian states are aware of this and are responding by proposing numerous initiatives, including World Water Decades, measures to mitigate the consequences of the natural disaster of the Aral Sea, and measures to address the problem of environmental degradation. The falling cost of renewables and their promise to revive the national economy has prompted governments to enact clean energy investment plans. It is commendable that the countries of Central Asia have used the platform of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP 26) to create opportunities for action on climate and sustainable development in their region. They used this opportunity to present a regional approach to renewable energy development; refusal to use coal; sustainable and low-carbon agriculture; reducing water consumption and using waste as a source of energy and biowaste as fertilizer.

It serves as an inspiring example of regional cooperation in the face of global challenges,” she concluded. [Turkmen Portal]

The UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan praised the role of TAPI in global economic development

“Projects like TAPI are a prime example of the indivisibility and complexity of global economic development, peace and security, and the climate agenda.” This was stated in his speech at the plenary session of the International Investment Forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko.

The speaker highlighted the active participation of Turkmenistan in global discussions on energy security, efficiency and diversification of supplies, climate change, innovation and investment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

As confirmation of his words, Dmitry Shlapachenko, in particular, cited as an example the proposals put forward by Turkmenistan on the development of a UN strategy in the field of low-carbon energy development and the creation under the auspices of the UN of an international Roadmap for the development of hydrogen, as one of the priority areas in the energy sector.

Among the promising initiatives in practical terms aimed at expanding access to energy in the region and contributing to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, the UN Resident Coordinator noted the mega-project – the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. According to Dmitry Shlapachenko, this project is an example that can support the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution on stable energy transit, as well as ensure the sustainable development of countries, along with large investments and employment opportunities for thousands of people and local communities.

Such projects are “important because they transcend national borders, national and regional centers and should widely and fairly disseminate the benefits of development,” the UN Resident Coordinator stated. [Turkmen Portal]

John McGregor: “The Government of Turkmenistan is a reliable partner in the practical implementation of OSCE commitments”

The head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, John McGregor, addressing the International Oil and Gas Conference in Ashgabat , spoke about the OSCE commitments regarding cooperation, investment and sustainable development in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan.

As McGregor said, in order to attract large investments in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, there are numerous OSCE commitments related to this and other elements of economic and environmental security.

“The government of Turkmenistan is a reliable partner of the OSCE in the practical implementation of these commitments,” he said in this regard. – We all know that governments must provide special investor protection to ensure successful investment. Such protection includes, among other things, effective legislation, adequate dispute resolution mechanisms and other supporting instruments.”

The head of the OSCE Center noted that relevant national legislation, including the Law of Turkmenistan on Public-Private Partnerships and the Law of Turkmenistan on Foreign Investments, provides for such effective regulatory and protective mechanisms for investors.

The OSCE Center actively contributed to the revision of the “Law of Turkmenistan on Foreign Investment”, increased knowledge on the implementation of a “single window”, e-business and e-commerce, the development of public-private partnerships to improve the business investment climate and improve the regulatory framework for small and medium-sized enterprises .

In addition, the OSCE Center supports Turkmenistan in improving and strengthening the environmental protection system, responding to emergencies in the oil and gas sector, promoting research in the field of renewable energy sources and national energy security policy and energy diplomacy.

The Center has contributed to the development and implementation of a number of strategic documents, such as:

National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy in Turkmenistan until 2030;

The program for the development of energy diplomacy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025;

National Climate Change Strategy and National Energy Saving Program for 2018-2024.

These documents define the main direction of Turkmenistan’s policy towards a gradual transition to an economy with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“In this regard, we have stepped up our cooperation with Turkmenistan and in 2020 we jointly opened the Center for Energy Saving Technologies at the Mary State Energy Institute,” the diplomat noted.

With the participation of the OSCE, an increase in the level of knowledge of relevant officials on sustainable management in the oil and gas industry was organized, including:

environmental preventive and innovative approaches;

international experience in maintaining statistics and methods for verifying emissions and removals of greenhouse gases in the gas industry;

energy saving;

ways of developing and integrating technological solutions for the decarbonization of the oil and gas industry.

“I am convinced that today’s conference will be a very constructive platform and offer new perspectives in addressing emerging opportunities and challenges in the oil and gas sector,” McGregor concluded. [Turkmen Portal]

CNPC will share Chinese market opportunities with Turkmenistan

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) will continue to develop in the field of innovative technologies, training of highly qualified personnel and the oil and gas industry.

This was stated by CNPC Vice President Huang Yongzhang during his participation in the International Oil and Gas Conference in Ashgabat.

“We will strengthen cooperation on mutually beneficial terms and share the opportunities of the Chinese market with Turkmenistan,” Huang Yongzhang said, expressing hope for further expansion of partnerships.

During the forum, the Chinese side noted that the global energy industry is in for big changes. The share of natural gas consumption continues to grow, and at the same time, clean energy sources are actively developing.

China will strive to achieve peak emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere by 2030 and consider energy conservation as the main source of energy. [Turkmen Portal]

Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan “Socar” Elshat Nasirov

– Taking this opportunity, I want to note the high level of organization of the International Investment Forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT-2022), which has become one of the most important annual events in the energy calendar of the region.

I began my speech at the plenary session of the Forum by congratulating the President of Turkmenistan on his convincing victory in the elections. The election of Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the highest state post speaks of the wisdom of the Turkmen people and their faith in the continuity of power for the benefit of the country’s prosperity.

Azerbaijan, as one of the Caspian states, has always been interested in the development of comprehensive relations between the countries of the region. And with the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, a new era began in our relations. Today, our top priority is to unlock the full economic potential of the Caspian region. To achieve this goal, given the place of the Caspian Basin on the energy map of the world, we need to jointly develop regional cooperation in the energy sector. In this context, bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, which have a developed energy sector, is becoming increasingly important.

Modern relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are based on ancient ties, common cultural and linguistic roots, religion, as well as geographical proximity. In recent years, personal friendly relations between the leaders of our states have played a decisive role in expanding bilateral cooperation. In this regard, it is important to note the importance of the visits of the President of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan in November 2018 and last year, as well as the highly respected Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan in March 2020.

In recent years, a solid contractual and legal base of interstate relations has been created, which includes over 100 documents that ensure the development of cooperation in many areas. Important documents are the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and the Joint Statement of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The permanent intergovernmental commission is an important platform for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are making great efforts to realize the transport and transit potential of our countries. Various cargoes are transported from Turkmenistan through the territory of our country to Europe and in the opposite direction using the capabilities of the Baku International Sea Port, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route. Cooperation is also being implemented along the Lapis-Lazuli route, efforts are being made to promote the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

Along with the bilateral agenda, cooperation in the multilateral format is actively developing. Of course, cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States is of particular importance here. As part of the VIII Summit of the Turkic Council, held on November 12, 2021 in Istanbul, it was decided to grant Turkmenistan an observer status in the Organization of Turkic States. We are confident that the active involvement of Turkmenistan in programs and projects implemented within the framework of this organization will benefit all parties.

The signing on January 21, 2021 of the Memorandum on joint exploration, development and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostluk field in the Caspian Sea has become a new milestone in the development of bilateral relations in the oil and gas sector. The Dostluk project is intended to become a platform for the multifaceted expansion of the Azerbaijani-Turkmen cooperation. [Nebit-Gaz]

OPEC Secretary General: “Hydrocarbon resources will remain the main fuel until 2045”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries predicts an increase in hydrocarbon energy consumption to 270 trillion barrels of oil per day by 2045.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo stated this in his video message during the International Oil and Gas Forum in Ashgabat.

According to the head of the international organization, the global demand for petroleum products will grow along with an increase in population, the development of industrial sectors and the automotive industry.

At the moment, OPEC’s activities are aimed at ensuring sustainability and stability in the field of resource extraction.

Barkindo noted that the world community needs to support the initiatives of transition to safe energy sources, which is the key to a sustainable world. [Turkmen Portal]

The Energy Charter and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum are ready to intensify cooperation with Turkmenistan

The leaders of the Energy Charter and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in a letter to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated their desire to develop cooperation with Turkmenistan in the gas sector.

This is stated in the letters published on Monday in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” addressed to Serdar Berdimuhamedov from the heads of these international organizations.

“As one of the most important players in the region’s energy sector and a country with a large supply of energy resources, Turkmenistan continues to demonstrate the growth of its potential,” Lentz said in a letter to President Berdimuhamedov.

“I believe that your country, which has been a contracting party to the Energy Charter Treaty for more than two decades, will be able to adapt to the new goals set by the energy transition and to the changing global energy landscape,” Lentz continues.

In his letter, Lentz also noted: “Over the past two years, I have noted the active participation of Turkmenistan in the process of modernizing the Treaty and I hope that this level of involvement will contribute to this process, including for the benefit of your country.”

Secretary General of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries Mohamed Hamel said in a letter to the head of Turkmenistan that “GECF members strive for an active joint search and rational solution of existing global problems in this area.

He also added that “GECF will provide comprehensive assistance in the development of domestic gas production in Turkmenistan, increase investments for the development of the gas industry, share its experience and is ready to conduct an appropriate dialogue.” [Nebit-Gaz]

Message of the President of Turkmenistan to the participants of the forum

Here is the message of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the participants of the forum:

Dear participants of the international forum! Dear friends!

I cordially congratulate you on the start of work in the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state in the capital of our country – the city of Ashgabat of the International Forum on attracting foreign investment in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan! I wish you great success in the work of this forum, which is designed to help popularize the achievements of the country’s oil and gas industry in the world!

Dear guests! Dear compatriots!

The significance of this international forum, held in the year of the “Era of the people with Arkadag”, is great. For the development of one of the leading sectors of the national economy – the fuel and energy complex – large-scale projects are being implemented in our country. The international forum will help familiarize foreign entrepreneurs with the strategy for the development of the fuel and energy complex, the experience of actively attracting modern technologies, and forms of industry services.

The interest of foreign partners is primarily due to the scale of the transformations being implemented in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, as well as the high level of cooperation with the world’s leading oil and gas companies. We create the necessary conditions for all interested parties, in particular businessmen, to develop and make proposals for the supply of equipment, modern technologies and services, as well as to negotiate with Turkmen partners on promising areas of cooperation.

Dear forum participants!

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the implementation of projects related to gas chemical complexes for the production of products that are in high demand on the world market. Today, our country is not limited only to the production and supply of energy resources to foreign countries, but also increases the volume of exports of gas chemical products that are in demand on the world market.

Thanks to the activity of Turkmen oilmen, gas workers and geologists, large-scale work is being carried out to explore, search for and discover hydrocarbon deposits, use modern technologies for deep drilling and well construction, and facilities for the production of new products are being created in accordance with the advanced achievements of science.

Maintaining traditional relations of strategic partnership, our country is increasing cooperation in the field of energy with the states of Europe, Asia, the Far East and the Southeast, and is intensifying partnerships with the world’s leading oil and gas companies and authoritative financial institutions.

Dear participants of the international forum!

We use our natural resources not only in the interests of the Turkmen people, but also in the name of a prosperous life and a bright future for all mankind.

In our country, the accelerated development of oil and gas fields is being carried out with the attraction of foreign investment. Together with foreign companies, work is underway to discover new deposits of minerals, expand the boundaries of already discovered deposits and open new layers at developed deposits, and drill wells. Favorable legal, financial and economic conditions are being created for this.

At present, the construction of the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India is being carried out at a high pace. The implementation of this large-scale project, not limited to strengthening the economic potential of the participating countries, will have a positive impact on the development of other states of the world.

Turkmenistan is known on the world stage as a reliable partner. And therefore, many foreign companies are participating in the current online forum, which, together with Turkmen specialists, will have the opportunity to share their experience gained over many years, to exchange views on new areas of interaction.

I am firmly convinced that this international online investment forum will become an effective platform for the exchange of experience between domestic and foreign specialists, the establishment of further large-scale cooperation, and the discussion of mutually beneficial projects.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the international forum!

Once again, from the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on the start of work in Ashgabat in the year “The era of the people with Arkadag” of the International Forum on attracting foreign investment in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan!

I wish you good health, longevity, a happy and prosperous life and great success in developing the oil and gas industry of our Motherland! /// nCa, 30 March 2022

