Turkmenistan in transition this week – phone calls, messages of congratulations continue

As Turkmenistan is ready for the investiture ceremony of President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Saturday, 19 March 2022, phone calls with and congratulatory messages from the world leaders continue.

On 17 March 2022, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was in telephone talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Minister for Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In both the conversations the president of Turkmenistan informed that Serdar Berdimuhamedov had been elected as the next president of Turkmenistan. He said that he will continue as the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council).

He thanked Bahrain and UAE for the brotherly cooperation and broad-based partnership that has been growing steadily over the years.

Both the leaders congratulated Turkmenistan on the successful elections held in a transparent manner.

The President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov also spoke to King Al Khalifa and Prince Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed confidence that the cooperation will continue to expand. The leaders of Bahrain and UAE assured that Turkmenistan will remain a valued partner for their countries.

Congratulatory messages have been received from King of Saudi Arabia Salman ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince of the country Mohammed ibn Salman ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas. /// nCa, 18 March 2022