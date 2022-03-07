Candidates in the presidential elections in Turkmenistan

There are nine candidates in the presidential elections of Turkmenistan, scheduled for 12 March 2022. Here are their pictures and biographies.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Serdar Berdimuhamedov was born 22 September 1981 in Ashgabat. He studied at Secondary School No. 43 in Ashgabat from 1987 to 1997. Between 1997 and 2001 he studied at the Turkmen Agricultural University, graduating as an engineer-technologist.

From July to November 2001 he worked in the Directorate for Foreign Economic Relations of the Food Processing Association, followed by two years of mandatory military service. From 2003 to 2008 he worked again at the Food Processing Association in the fruit and vegetable department and in the non-alcoholic beer and wine department.

Between 2008 and 2011 Berdimuhamedov studied at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, earning a diploma in international relations. During this period he was assigned to the Turkmen Embassy in Moscow as counselor of embassy. From 2011 to 2013 he studied at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, earning a post-graduate degree in European and international security affairs. He was concurrently assigned to the Turkmen Mission to the United Nations in Geneva as a counselor of embassy.

From August to December 2013 he served as head of the European Department of the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 2013 to 2016 he was deputy director of the State Agency for Management and Use of Hydrocarbon Resources. From 2016 to 2017 he was chairman of the Department of International Information of the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On 18 August 2014, Serdar Berdimuhamedov defended a dissertation at the Turkmen Academy of Sciences to earn the degree of candidate of science. In July 2015 he was awarded a doctorate in technical sciences.

In November 2016, Berdimuhamedov won a seat in the Mejlis representing the 25th parliamentary district centered on Dushak, a town in Ahal Province. In March 2018, he was re-elected to the Assembly of Turkmenistan with over 90% of the votes cast in his district. He chaired the committee on legislation and norms as of March 2017.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov rose to the political spotlight following his appointment as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in March 2018. In January 2019, Berdimuhamedov was shifted to the position of deputy governor of Ahal Province. In June 2019, Berdimuhamedov was elevated to governor (häkim) of Ahal Province. In February 2020, Berdimuhamedov was appointed minister of industry and construction materials of Turkmenistan.

On 11 February 2021, Berdimuhamedov was promoted to deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for innovation and digitization, a new position. He was simultaneously appointed to the State Security Council and chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan. On 9 July 2021, Berdimuhamedov was relieved of his positions on the State Security Council and Supreme Control Chamber, and as deputy chairman was assigned the economics and finance portfolio with specific responsibility for “economic and banking issues and international financial organizations”.

He is chairperson of the Turkmen Alabay Dog Association, and president of the International Ahal Teke Horse Breeding Association.

Nominated as a candidate by the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Agajan Bekmyradov

Agajan Bekmyradov was born on 14 August 1974 in the village named after Mollanepes of the Vekilbazar etrap of the Mary province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1980-1990 he studied at secondary school No. 21 of the Vekilbazar district of Mary province.

In 1990-1991 he was a tenant at the farmers’ association named after Mollanepes of the Vekilbazar district of the Mary province, in 1991-1992 he worked as a worker in the Vekilbazar department of the road maintenance department of the Mary province.

In 1991-1995, he studied at the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering and received a degree in civil engineering.

In 1992-1996 – Deputy Chairman of the individual enterprise “Azat” in the Vekilbazar district of Mary province.

In 1996-1997, he was a technical safety engineer at a confectionery factory in Mary city.

In 1997-2000, he worked as an accountant in the farmers’ association named after Mollanepes, Vekilbazar district.

In 2000-2001 – head of the organizational department of the Council of the Youth Organization of Turkmenistan named after Magtymguly, Vekilbazar district of Mary province.

In 2001-2005, he worked as a specialist of the first category, chief specialist, head of the department of the Vekilbazar district governorate of Mary province.

In 2005-2016 – Chairman of the Vekilbazar district Association of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan.

In 2016-2017, he worked as deputy governor of the Turkmenkala district, governor of the Vekilbazar district of the Mary province.

Since April 2017, he has been working as deputy governor of Mary province.

Member of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan of the IV, V convocations.

He is married and has three children.

Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Babamyrat Meredov

Babamyrat Meredov was born on 10 January 1981 in the village Zaman of Gerogly district of Dashoguz province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1988-1997, he studied at the secondary school No. 55 of the Gerogly district of the Dashoguz province.

In 1997-2001, he studied at the Turkmen State Architectural and Construction Institute and graduated with a degree in system engineering.

In 2001-2012, he worked as a computer science teacher at the Beki Seitakov Pedagogical School in Dashoguz, Dashoguz province.

Since October 2012, he has been working as a director of the company “Wepaly gurluşyk”.

He is married and has two children. Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Hydyr Nunnayev

Hydyr Nunnayev was born on 2 March 1977 in the village of Babadaykhan of the Tejeni district of the Akhal province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1983-1993, he studied at secondary school No. 8 in Tejen, Akhal province.

In 1993-1995, he studied at the Indira Gandhi Medical School in Ashgabat and received the specialty of a medical brother (male nurse) of medical and preventive institutions.

In 1995-1997 he served in the military. In 1997-1999, he worked as a family nurse in the health house “Gökje” of the Buzmein district of the city of Ashgabat.

In 1999-2003, he studied at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports and received a specialty as an organizer of recreational activities. At the same time, in 1999-2003, he worked as a nurse in the Emergency Ambulance Center of the city of Ashgabat.

In 2003-2005 he worked as a doctor of physical therapy in the department of physiotherapy of the Tejen district hospital.

In 2005-2014 he worked as a teacher, senior lecturer and head of the Department of Sports Theory and Medical Support of the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports.

Since January 2014, he has been working as a vice-rector for Scientific Work at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports.

In 2019, he obtained the degree of Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences.

In 2011, he was awarded the jubilee medal “Türkmenistanyń Garaşsyzlygynyń 20 ýyllygy”.

He is married and has five children. Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by an initiative group of citizens of the Ashgabat city.

Biography- Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev

Ovezgeldiyev Maksatmyrat was born on 8 April 1977 in Yarygekche village of Babadaykhan district of Akhal province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1984-1992 he studied at secondary school No. 5 of Babadaykhan district of Akhal province.

In 1992-1995 he studied at the medical school of the Buzmein district of the city of Ashgabat.

In 1995-1997 he passed the military service.

In 1997-2001, he worked as an assistant to the sanitary doctor of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Babadaykhan province of the Akhal province.

In 2001-2007, he studied at the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Myrat Garryev and received a specialty as a hygienist, epidemiologist, sanitary doctor.

In 2007-2008, he worked as an intern of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Akhal province.

In 2008-2012, he worked as a sanitary doctor for public hygiene of the sanitary and hygienic department of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Babadaykhan province of the Akhal province.

From April to August 2012, he worked as the head of the sanitary and hygienic department, acting head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Tejen district of the Akhal province.

In 2012-2013, he worked as the acting head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Tejen district of the Akhal province.

In 2013-2015, he worked as the head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Tejen district of the Akhal province.

In 2015-2016, he worked as the head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Babadaykhan district of the Akhal province.

In 2016-2018, he worked as the head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Tejen district of the Akhal province.

Since February 2018, he has been working as the head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Babadaykhan district of the Akhal province.

He is married and has three children.

Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by an initiative group of citizens of the Akhal province.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Berdimammet Kurbanov

Kurbanov Berdimammet was born on 1 September 1981 in the village of Chaloyuk of the Esenguli district of the Balkan province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1988-1997, he studied at secondary school No. 8 of the Esenguli district of the Balkan province.

In 1998-2004, he studied at the Turkmen State Medical University named after Myrat Garryev and graduated as a family doctor.

In 2001-2004, he worked as a medical brother at the S.A.Niyazov Medical Center in Ashgabat.

In 2001-2004, he completed an internship in the specialty of a family doctor in a multi-profile hospital of the Balkan province.

In 2005-2007, he worked as a family doctor at the Bugdaily Village Health Center of the Esenguli district Hospital of the Balkan province.

In 2007-2008, he worked as the head of the Bugdaily Village Health Center of the Esenguli district Hospital of the Balkan province.

In 2008-2010, he worked as the chief physician at the Garabogaz town of the Balkan province.

In 2010-2012, he worked as the chief physician of the hospital of the Esenguli district of the Balkan province. In 2012-2019, he worked as Deputy Head of the Health Department for Emergency First Aid.

Since March 2019, he has been working as the chief physician of the sanatorium “Awaza” of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

Member of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan of the VI convocation. Married, has one child.

Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by a group of citizens of the Balkan province.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Maksat Odeshov

Maksat Odeshov was born on 8 July 1977 in the Gurbansoltan eje village of the Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1984-1987 he studied at secondary school No. 4, in 1987-1994 he studied at secondary school No. 1 of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district, Dashoguz province.

In 1994-1996, he worked as an operator at the district postal communication company of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province.

In 1996-2000, he studied at the S.A.Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University and received a degree in mechanical engineering.

In 2000-2002, he worked as an operator at the district telecommunications company of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province.

In 2002-2005, he worked as a specialist of the II degree of the Department of Cultural and household sphere, a specialist of the II degree of the Department of Industry, Construction, Agriculture, Architecture and other sectors of the economy of the governorate of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province.

In 2005-2006, he worked as a specialist of the II degree of the Department of Agriculture of the governorate of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province.

In 2006-2007, he worked as the chief specialist of the HR department of the of the governorate.

In 2007-2008, he worked as an assistant to governor of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province.

In 2008-2013 he worked as the secretary of the Committee of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province.

Since December 2013, he has been working as the chairman of the Committee of the Democratic Party of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district.

In 2016, he was awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Türkmenistanyń Garaşsyzlygyń 25ýyllygyna”, in 2021 – the medal “Watana bolan söýgüsi üçin”.

Member of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan of the V convocation. He is married and has two children.

Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by an initiative group of citizens of Dashoguz province.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Perhat Begenjov

Begenjov Perhat was born on 13 March 1980 in the village of Beshir of the Khojambaz district of the Lebap province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1986-1996, he studied at secondary school No. 2 of the Khojambaz district of the Lebap province.

In 1996-2000, he studied at the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management and graduated with a degree in economics.

In 2000-2002 he worked as a lecturer at the Department of Economics and Management of the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management.

In 2002-2003, he passed the military service.

In 2004-2007, he worked as a teacher of the Department of Economics and Management, head of the production practice of the educational part of the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management.

In 2007-2013 he worked as a lecturer at the Department of World Economy and International Economic Relations, senior lecturer at the Department of Finance, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Finance of the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management.

In 2013-2014, he worked as the acting director of the financial and economic secondary vocational school of the Lebap province.

Since March 2014, he has been working as a director at the financial and economic secondary vocational school of the Lebap province.

He is married and has four children.

Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by a group of citizens of the Lebap province.

Biography – Candidate for the post of President of Turkmenistan – Kakageldi Saryev

Kakageldy Saryev was born on 4 September 1978 in the Milli goshun village council, Mary district of the Mary province. Nationality – Turkmen.

In 1985-1995, he studied at secondary school No. 9 of the Mary district of the Mary province.

In 1995-1999, he studied at the Turkmen State Energy Institute and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

In 1999-2000, he worked as a mechanic-repairman of the fourth category of the Maryazot Production Association of Mary province.

In 2000-2001, he passed the military service.

In 2001-2002, he worked as a process engineer at the Machine-building plant of the Mary province.

In 2002-2003, he worked as a senior laboratory assistant at the Department of Mechanics and Materials Science of the Turkmen State Energy Institute.

In 2003-2005, he worked as a teacher at the Department of Mechanics and Materials Science of the Turkmen State Energy Institute.

In 2005-2013, he worked as a teacher, senior lecturer at the Department of Mechanics and Technology of Metals, acting deputy Dean for the educational issues of the Industrial and Technological Faculty of the Turkmen State Energy Institute.

In 2013-2019, he worked as a lecturer at the Department of Mechanics and Technology of Metals, acting dean of the Industrial and Technological Faculty of the Turkmen State Energy Institute.

Since March 2019, he has been working as the director of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” of the Turkmen State Energy Institute.

In 2020, he obtained the degree of Candidate of Technical Sciences.

He is married and has three children. Nominated as a candidate for President of Turkmenistan by a group of citizens of Mary province. /// nCa, 7 March 2022