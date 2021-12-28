President of Turkmenistan took part in the informal summit of the CIS

On December 28, 2021, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in the city of St. Petersburg to participate in the informal summit of the Heads of the CIS member states.

Speaking at the summit, the Leader of the Turkmen state noted that this year was significant and the countries honorably celebrated the 30th anniversary of the formation of the CIS. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan noted that meetings of the statutory and sectoral bodies of the CIS, a number of cultural events were held, exhibitions and fairs were organized with the participation of representatives of the Commonwealth countries.

As an important part of the integration processes in the CIS space, the head of the Turkmen state highlighted the economic component, based on the compatibility of economic and structural parameters, the development of cooperative and partnership relations, building production, technological and logistical chains with a strong innovative component.

The President of Turkmenistan also called for intensifying work with partners of the Commonwealth, primarily with regional economic associations of Eurasian orientation, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Economic Cooperation Organization. This will allow the CIS countries, using their own production, resource and technological potential, to reach systematic lines of partnership, offering attractive joint projects in the transport, energy and industrial sectors.

At the same time, the importance of the initiative to form a new philosophy of modern international relations, called “Dialogue – a guarantee of peace”, was especially noted.

Speaking of the need to continue combating the consequences of COVID-19, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the special importance of consistent and rapid achievement of the restoration of economic and trade relations, removal of forced restrictions in the transport sector. At the same time, as the Head of Turkmenistan stressed, the accumulated national and international experience in combating the pandemic and its consequences gives hope for the successful outcome of this work.

The President of Turkmenistan emphasized that cultural and humanitarian cooperation should remain among the priorities of the CIS.

/// nCa, 28 December 2021 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)