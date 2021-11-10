Foreign minister of Austria visits Turkmenistan

The foreign minister of Austria, Michael Linhart, on the last leg of his regional tour, visited Turkmenistan on 9 November 2021.

He was received by the president of Turkmenistan. He also had talks with the foreign minister of Turkmenistan.

Linhart and his accompanying delegation had consultations at the chamber of commerce of Turkmenistan.

Here are news reports from TDH and MFA Turkmenistan:

Today [9Nov] President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Michael Linhart, who arrived in Turkmenistan.

Expressing his sincere gratitude for the time spent, the guest conveyed warm greetings from the Federal President and Federal Chancellor of Austria to the head of state. At the same time, the aspiration of the Austrian partners to build up fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan, implementing a constructive foreign policy based on the status of permanent neutrality and aimed at developing broad international cooperation, was confirmed.

Thanking for the kind words, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted with satisfaction the high level and traditionally friendly nature of interstate relations, built on the principles of mutual respect and trust. Having conveyed greetings and best wishes to the top leadership of the Republic of Austria, the leader of the nation noted that cooperation between the two countries is also successfully developing in the format of authoritative international organizations and structures – the UN, OSCE and others, including within the framework of the dialogue with the European Union that has intensified in recent years.

Continuing the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the state and prospects of the Turkmen-Austrian partnership, which has a solid multifaceted potential. In this regard, it was stated that there are great opportunities for diversifying effective interaction in the trade and economic sphere. Here, an important role is assigned to the activities of the Turkmen-Austrian joint commission, as well as close contacts between business circles.

It was noted that representatives of Austrian and European business in general are striving to strengthen their presence in the promising Turkmen market, where a favorable investment climate has been created. This is clearly evidenced by the representative composition of the delegation accompanying the head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry during his visit to our country.

In this context, the promising areas of partnership are the industrial sector, energy, transport and other sectors of the economy.

Along with this, it was emphasized that the cultural and humanitarian sphere is an integral part of interstate relations. Illustrative examples of cooperation in this area are the active activity of the Turkmen-Austrian society, which has opened an Internet site and published the Galkynysh magazine, reciprocal Culture Days regularly held in Ashgabat and Vienna, performances of the Galkynysh joint symphony orchestra, Vienna balls in the Turkmen capital as well as other creative actions.

As noted, such events and projects serve to strengthen the ties of friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries and peoples. Great importance is also attached to the deepening of cooperation in the fields of science and education, the introduction of innovations and advanced technologies.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria spoke in favor of further strengthening the traditional political and diplomatic dialogue, continuing the practice of regular consultations through the foreign ministries. As it was emphasized, Austria highly appreciates the peaceful foreign policy pursued by our country and supports the international initiatives put forward by the Turkmen leader aimed at solving pressing issues of our time and meeting the goals of world peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

At the same time, the commitment of the two states to a constructive partnership within the framework of authoritative international organizations, coordination of efforts to ensure security and stability in the regional and global dimensions was reaffirmed.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Austrian Republic Michael Linhart expressed confidence that fruitful interstate relations, relying on many years of positive experience and mutual goodwill of the parties, will continue to develop successfully, filling with new concrete content.

The meeting was also attended by the head of the Turkmen-Austrian society Neda Berger. /// TDH, 9 Nov

Today, on November 9, a meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Michael Linhart who arrived to the Turkmen capital on a working visit took place in the premises of the MFA.

R.Meredov in his welcoming speech said that Turkmenistan is interested in further activation of bilateral and multilateral collaboration with Austria on every field of mutual interest.

In the course of the constructive talk the heads of the foreign policy agencies of the two countries considered the key vectors of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on actual issues of international agenda. It was noted the significance of mutual support of each other’s initiatives within the framework of authoritative international organizations.

In this context it was highlighted the readiness of Turkmenistan and Austria to build-up fruitful cooperation in the spheres of political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction. The need of further intensification of the contacts in the fields of energy, transport, trade, economics, health protection, education, science and culture with the active participation of state and business structures of the two countries was expressed.

The holding of the regular 11th meeting of Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission in the first half of 2022 was proposed.

Concerning the theme of regional dialogue on strengthening security and provision of stable growth, the Ministers focused on the need of further consolidation of efforts of international community on peaceful and humanitarian settlement of the Afghan question. The timeliness of the online-meeting on the situation in Afghanistan which took place on the initiative of the Austrian side at the end of August of the current year was highlighted.

Within the framework of the meeting the presentation of investment opportunities in participation of the heads of the MFA of the two countries, the heads of the relevant departments of Turkmenistan and representatives of the business circles of Austria was held.

Following the negotiations R.Meredov and M.Linhart signed Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria for the years of 2022 and 2023. /// MFA Turkmenistan, 9 Nov

Today [9Nov], within the framework of the visit of the delegation of the Austrian Republic to Turkmenistan, a number of working meetings were held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry aimed at further developing economic relations between the two countries.

The guests’ delegation included representatives of large companies from a friendly country. So, during the meetings, their proposals for cooperation were presented by: “Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Eastern Europe GmbH” – a manufacturer of radio broadcasting equipment, “Rosenbauer International AG” – a supplier of fire-fighting equipment and special vehicles, “Waagner Biro Bridge System” – a company for the construction of transport infrastructure, ” VAMED “- a supplier of products for medical institutions, consulting company” Europe Consult GmbH “,” AME International “- one of the world’s largest developers of technological solutions for health care,” Geppert GmbH “, demonstrating innovative solutions for sustainable electricity generation, and” Osterreichische Kontrollbank AG “and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber,

Heads and representatives of government agencies and business circles of our country, including the Ministries of Health and Medical Industry, Finance and Economy, Culture, Energy, Türkmenaragatnaşyk Agency, Vnesheconombank, Chamber of Commerce, Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and a number of other departments, discussed with the Austrian partners the possibilities of investment cooperation, the prospects for creating joint ventures, organizing the supply of innovative equipment, including radio broadcasting, medical, sports.

As the participants of the meetings noted, the current visit of the Austrian delegation headed by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Austrian Republic Michael Linhart to Turkmenistan marks another important step towards strengthening and developing the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue and is considered in the context of the foreign policy strategy of the independent Turkmen state, which provides for a full-scale dialogue with the countries of the European Union.

In recent years, the Turkmen-Austrian political consultations between the Foreign Ministries have intensified, which makes it possible to exchange views on various issues of bilateral relations and international problems, find common approaches and mutual understanding on them.

One of the dominants of relations is cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. The implementation of the course of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the industrialization of the national economy, strengthening the processing sector, the implementation of large investment projects for the construction of high-tech industrial production creates favorable conditions for increasing trade and economic cooperation in a wide range of areas.

In recent years, an appropriate legal framework has been created, contributing to the development of the Turkmen-Austrian business partnership.

It should be noted that Austrian business has experience in implementing joint projects in Turkmenistan, including in the field of construction, tourism, trade, marketing and transport services, and the supply of high-tech equipment for various industries.

Of particular importance in this process is the exchange of delegations, the organization of working visits, business forums and industry exhibitions.

The participants in the meetings expressed the unanimous opinion that such contacts contribute to the further strengthening of the Turkmen-Austrian constructive cooperation, determine the directions for the further development of mutually beneficial relations. /// TDH, 9 Nov —– Compiled by nCa, 10 November 2021