День победы в Турции

30 августа Турция отмечает День Победы, или День вооруженных сил Турции.

Праздник посвящен решающей победе в битве при Думлупинаре, последней битве в греко-турецкой войне, 30 августа 1922 года. После битвы греческое присутствие в Анатолии прекратилось. День Победы отмечается как официальный праздник с 1926 года и впервые был отмечен 30 августа 1923 года.

Ниже опубликовано послание Президента Турции и статья посла Турции в Туркменистане по этому случаю:

ПОСЛАНИЕ ПРЕЗИДЕНТА РЕДЖЕПА ТАЙИПА ЭРДОГАНА ПО СЛУЧАЮ ПРАЗДНИКА ПОБЕДЫ 30 АВГУСТА

Преисполнены радости в связи с наступлением 99-й годовщин ой Великой Победы, являющейся одним из краеугольных камней нашей славной многовековой истории.

Поздравляю с Днем победы 30 августа наш народ, турок-киприотов и наших граждан, проживающих в разных странах мира.

От своего имени и от имени моего народа хотел бы поблагодарить всех наших друзей и братьев, которые находятся с нами в этот переполняющий чувством гордости день.

По этому случаю с чувством признательности чествую главнокомандующего нашей Войны за независимость, основателя нашей Республики Гази Мустафу Кемаля Ататюрка, а также уважаемых членов нашего Великого Национального Собрания и наших героических солдат.

Начавшееся 26 августа 1922 года Великое наступление под командованием главнокомандующего Гази Мустафы Кемаля, после 4 дней боёв в штуковую завершилось решающей победой в сражении при Думлупынаре.

Этой славной победой, которая вошла в мировую историю войн, турецкий народ показал, что он никогда не потерпит ярма на своей родине, залитой кровью погибших героев.

30 августа – один из наиболее важных поворотных моментов в нашей истории, который, выбив почву из-под ног обрекших себя на гибель империалистических намерений, открыл путь к становлению нашей Республики.

Наш народ, несмотря на все тяготы и лишения, одержав эту победу, вновь доказал, что эти земли,ставшие нашими в результате битвы при Манцикерте в 1071 году, являются нашей вечной Родиной.

Дух, вера и воля, вдохновившие на Великую Победу, сегодня, как и 99 лет назад, и сегодня определяют направление развития нашего народа.

Самыми важными признаками этого являются успехи, которых мы достигли во всех областях: от оборонной промышленности до экономики, от внешней политики до энергетики, до борьбы с террористическими организациями, создающими угрозу единству и целостности нашей страны.

Сегодня наша страна стала надеждой не только для 84 миллионов граждан, живущих в ее пределах, но и для сотен миллионов друзей и братьев в странах, с которыми мы связаны тесными узами, от Балкан до Азии, от Африки до Европы.

Надеюсь, что с помощью Аллаха, поддержки наших друзей, сердца которых бьются вместе с нами, и искренних молитв нашей благородной нации, мы не обманем эти надежды.

Несмотря на тех среди нас, кто имеет злые намерения, мы продолжим защищать права угнетённых от тиранов и прилагать усилия для обеспечения мира, справедливости и свободы во всём мире.

Руководствуясь верой, зародившейся в Думлупинаре 99 лет назад, мы, 84 миллиона человек, вместе пойдем по пути к нашему светлому будущему в единстве, мире и братстве.

С этими мыслями с благодарностью чествую всех героев нашей Войны за независимость и в первую очередь Гази Мустафу Кемаля Ататюрка.

Прошу Всевышнего об упокоении душ наших ветеранов и героев , павших в сражениях за отчизну, азан (призыв к молитве), флаг и независимость.

Поздравляю наш народ и всех наших братьев в Турецкой Республике Северного Кипра с Днем Победы – 30 августа!

Ниже приводится послание Посла Турции в Туркменистане Тогана Орала (на англ.яз)

The 99th anniversary of the start of the Great Offensive- the Victory Day: Paving the way for the foundation of the Republic of Turkey

Togan Oral, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Turkmenistan

On 30th of August, we celebrated the 99th anniversary of the start of the Great Offensive, which was a major counterattack launched by the Turkish army under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the father of modern Turkey, against the occupying forces in 1922.

The Great Offensive started on 26 August 1922 with the Battle of Dumlupınar, or the Field Battle of the Commander-in-Chief, and ended with the total defeat of occupying forces on 30 August 1922.

By the victory at the “Battle of Commander in Chief” led by the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Turkish nation -whose ancestors from Central Asia had settled in Anatolia for the first time through a victory at the 1071 Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt) achieved by Great Turkish Emperor Sultan Alparslan- has perpetuated the fact that Anatolia is Turkish nation’s motherland.

As the occupying forces retreated from 31 August to 9 September 1922, the front line of the Great Offensive moved a distance of 300 km (190 miles). The Turkish army reached the Anatolian coasts of the Aegean Sea by liberating the city of İzmir on 9 September 1922.

In this regard, the Great Offensive, not only symbolizes the most glorious victory of the Turkish nation, but has also paved the way for the foundation of the Republic of Turkey on 29 October 1923.

Established in impossibilities by a nation of 13 million, the Republic of Turkey has currently turned into an important power in its region and beyond. Through its young and educated population reaching 85 million, competitive labor force, dynamic private sector and high-tech infrastructure, Turkey has successfully carried out big development initiatives, and has become among the top 20 largest economies of the world.

The Republic of Turkey pursues a multi-dimensional, enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy in order to ensure peace, stability, security and prosperity in its immediate vicinity and at the international level.

In this regard, Turkey has repeatedly proven its determination to overcome challenges it faces in a volatile geography marked by conflicts, irregular migration, epidemics, populism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, climate change and terrorism.

Turkey has sent medical aid to over 158 countries and 12 international organizations since the beginning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey is also the largest humanitarian donor in the world, and the most generous country on the basis of per capita humanitarian spending. At the same time, Turkey is currently the top refugee hosting country in the world. It hosts more than 4 million externally displaced people, approximately 3.7 million of whom are Syrians under temporary protection.

Turkey, together with its allies and partners, continues to fight terrorism in its different forms and manifestations. Turkey resolutely stands against all such forces of evil, be it DEASH, PKK, PYD or FETO.

Moreover, in recent years, Turkish defense industry has witnessed significant leaps. It has achieved to increase the ratio of indigenous military hardware developed, designed, and produced by Turkey up to 70% by decreasing reliance on foreign products.

Turkey’s defense industry exports increased dramatically in recent years, reaching to over 3 billion USD in 2019. Our country is determined to continue its policies to ensure that the Turkish defense industry operates fully independently.

On the 99th anniversary of 30th of August Victory Day, we remember with respect and profound gratitude our eternal guardians, all our heroes, our dear martyrs and above all, the leader of our War of Independence and the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades in arms and also our veterans with the same gratitude.

I would like to once again celebrate the 30th of August Victory Day, together with our heroic Turkish Armed Forces which serve in the defense of our country in several fronts from Iraq to Syria, and from Mediterrenean Sea to Libya, hence contributing to regional and global peace throughout the world in line with Atatürk’s guiding principal of “Peace at Home and Peace in the World”.

Taking this opportunity on this remarkable occasion, I would like to emphasize that the brotherly relations between the Turkish and Turkmen people- which have a long and deep-rooted history, and rely on “one nation two states” principle- will continue to flourish on political, commercial, economic, educational, cultural, and social areas under the leadership of H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and H.E. President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov. /// nCa, 31 августа 2021 г. ( в сотрудничестве с Посольством Турции в Туркменистане)