Russian GAZ cars bound for Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

14 units of transport vehicles from the Russian manufacturer GAZ were sent to Turkmenistan.

The St. Petersburg branch of JSC “Russian Railways Logistics” carried out the shipment of 9 buses and 5 trucks of the “GAZ” brand by rail, says a press release from Russian Railways.

The train with vehicles, loaded on universal platforms, has left from Kupchinskaya station (Russia) for Gipjak station (Turkmenistan) on 19 May 2021.

It will cross the borders of Kazakhstan through the Bolashak border crossing and cover more than 4,700-km distance.

“Russian Railways Logistics” delivered the cargo from the manufacturer’s plant to the terminal. The company provided the client with a full range of forwarding services, including receiving vehicles at the terminal, storing cargo, developing and coordinating loading schemes, loading, securing vehicles and platforms in a hitch, processing documents and paying the necessary tariffs and fees. Russian Railways Logistics monitors transportation throughout the entire route. /// nCa, 24 May 2021