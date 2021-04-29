A look at China through golden sayings – Part Four

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

1. In order to achieve prosperity and revival, China must make great efforts to develop science and technology and strive to become the world’s premier science and innovation center. We are closer than ever in history to the realization of our goal of a great revival of the Chinese nation, and more than ever in history it is necessary to build ourselves out of ourselves as a world leader in the fields of science and technology.

2. We must seize the opportunity that has emerged in the integration development of digitalization, the Internet and smart technologies, use information and smart technologies as levers for the development of new driving forces of the economy. Priority will be given to the development of clusters of new industries of strategic importance and playing a leading and supporting role, as well as the creation of new industrial pillars.

3. We must achieve a breakthrough in innovation in the field of key technologies that are applicable in all industries, advanced and leading technologies, modern engineering and revolutionary technologies, boldly follow the path that no one has walked in order to make the core and key technologies independent and controlled, and reliably keep the innovation initiative and development in their hands.

4. We must take the people’s aspirations for a wonderful life as the goal of scientific and technological innovation and direct scientific and technological innovations for the benefit of the people, to enrich the population and improve their well-being.

5. Innovation plays a critical role for the future, and the prospects of states depend on reform. Science and technology is the area where constant reforms are most needed.

6. Technological innovation must be accompanied by institutional innovation. While adhering to a problematic and demanding orientation, we must invest more energy in improving the carriers of practice, institutional planning, policy support, the general climate. We will make continuous efforts to nurture innovators, strengthen innovation foundations and resources, and create an enabling environment for innovation in order to enhance the state’s strategic scientific and technological strength and the overarching effectiveness and capacity of the national innovation system.

7. Businesses should become agents in technological innovation decision-making, investment in research and development (R&D), research and development, and application of results. We must foster the development of leading innovative enterprises that are characterized by strong core technology and integrated innovation capabilities.

8. We must accelerate the implementation of the strategy to stimulate development through innovation, strengthen strategic support for a modernized economic system, building a state innovation system and strategic scientific and technological strength, promote the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with socio-economic development, and develop more advanced development based on innovation and pioneering benefits.

9. The greatest driving force for scientific and technological innovation is the well-being of humanity. Sharing the fruits of innovation is a common aspiration and natural choice for the global community in our interconnected global village.

10. All countries must take advantage of the opportunities presented by new technological and industrial revolutions, strengthen cooperation in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and other advanced fields, and work together to shape new technologies, new industries, and new forms and models of business.

11. The Belt and Road Initiative must be a path to innovation. We will work with other participating countries to form alliances and foundations for scientific and technological innovation, as well as create more opportunities and platforms for the common development of countries along the Belt and Road. /// nCa, 29 April 2021 [in cooperation with Embassy of China in Turkmenistan]