Did you know that Belgium is also home to Akhal-Teke horses?

Few people know that one of the largest private collections of Akhal-Teke horses in the Benelux countries is located in Lummen, in the Belgian province of Limburg. The renowned breeding stable Stoeterij Ter Bosschen, owned by Belgian horse breeder and equestrian enthusiast Ms. Simone Michels, is home to 17 Akhal-Teke horses.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov recently visited Stoeterij Ter Bosschen, where he met with Ms. Simone Michels and learned more about her long-standing dedication to breeding, preserving, and promoting the legendary Turkmen horse in Europe.

During the visit, they discussed preparations for a major international equestrian event that will take place on 4-6 September 2026 at the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre in the Dutch province of Limburg. For the first time in history, Turkmenistan will organize its prestigious World Akhal-Teke Championship outside the country, featuring the international Akhal-Teke Beauty Contest alongside an extensive cultural programme celebrating Turkmen heritage and traditions.

The Ambassador invited her to participate in the upcoming World Akhal-Teke Championship. She gladly accepted the invitation and confirmed that she will compete with her own Akhal-Teke horses, representing Belgium at the championship. She noted that it is a great honour to take part in this historic event, which will bring together Akhal-Teke breeders and enthusiasts from around the world for the first time.

The Ambassador noted that it is truly inspiring to see how admiration for the Akhal-Teke horse extends far beyond the borders of Turkmenistan. Across Europe and many other parts of the world, passionate breeders and horse lovers are helping preserve and promote this extraordinary breed, whose elegance, endurance, and noble character continue to captivate people from different cultures.

“The Akhal-Teke horse is not only a national treasure of Turkmenistan but also a powerful symbol of friendship and mutual understanding between nations. Through our shared appreciation for this remarkable breed, new friendships are formed, international cooperation is strengthened, and lasting bridges are built between people,” the Ambassador said.

The events in the Netherlands this September are expected to bring together breeders, equestrian experts, athletes, and admirers of the Akhal-Teke horse from around the world. Beyond showcasing one of the world’s oldest and most elegant horse breeds, the championship will serve as an international platform for cultural dialogue, friendship, and cooperation, demonstrating how Turkmenistan’s rich heritage continues to unite people across borders. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium, 29 July 2026