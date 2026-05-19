Daewoo E&C Joins White City Ashgabat 2026 as Gold Sponsor, Reinforcing Industrial and Infrastructure Development Dialogue

The XXV International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat 2026” (WCA 2026) continues to expand its strategic international industry partnerships as Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C) officially joins the forum as a Gold Sponsor ahead of the upcoming edition taking place on 24–25 May 2026 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Held under the theme “Architecture. Innovation. Sustainable Development.”, WCA 2026 will convene government institutions, international developers, industrial leaders, infrastructure specialists, investors and engineering experts to explore the future of sustainable urban development, industrial modernization and next-generation infrastructure systems.

The participation of Daewoo E&C further strengthens the growing international profile of White City Ashgabat as a regional platform for strategic dialogue, investment cooperation and advanced engineering exchange across construction, energy, infrastructure and industrial development sectors.

Daewoo E&C

Founded in 1973, Daewoo Engineering & Construction is one of South Korea’s leading engineering and construction companies, recognized globally for delivering large-scale infrastructure, industrial, energy and urban development projects across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Over decades of international operations, the company has established a strong reputation for technical excellence, integrated EPC capabilities and the successful delivery of complex projects in challenging operational environments. Daewoo E&C’s portfolio spans industrial facilities, petrochemical complexes, transport infrastructure, residential and commercial developments, power generation projects and smart urban systems.

The company continues to expand its international footprint through investments in sustainable construction technologies, digital engineering solutions and advanced project management systems aligned with global infrastructure and energy transition priorities.

In Turkmenistan, Daewoo E&C has contributed to the development of major industrial and infrastructure projects supporting the country’s long-term modernization strategy. Through its engineering expertise and integrated project delivery capabilities, the company participates in strengthening industrial infrastructure, construction ecosystems and regional connectivity.

As global infrastructure markets increasingly shift toward sustainability, localization and industrial resilience, Daewoo E&C continues to position itself at the forefront of next-generation construction and industrial development models integrating advanced manufacturing, operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The company also actively advances digital transformation initiatives across engineering and construction processes, incorporating Industry 4.0 technologies, smart construction methodologies and integrated supply chain management systems aimed at improving productivity, resource efficiency and long-term infrastructure sustainability.

Strategic Participation in the Industrial Development Agenda

As part of the official conference programme, MIN Man-Jun – General Director of the Branch Office of Daewoo E&C in Turkmenistan — will participate as a speaker during Session 2: Panel Discussion on Industrial Development and Construction under the theme: “Industrial Development, Materials and Construction Supply Chains”

The session will examine how industrial development and integrated manufacturing ecosystems are becoming increasingly critical to sustainable urban expansion, infrastructure delivery and long-term economic diversification.

Discussions will focus on the development of construction materials industries including cement, glass, ceramics and advanced composite materials, alongside the expansion of gas-chemical and petrochemical value chains supporting industrial growth across the region.

The panel will also address the growing importance of integrating industrial production with large-scale infrastructure development, particularly as countries pursue more resilient and localized supply chains capable of supporting major urban transformation programmes.

Additional topics will include advanced manufacturing technologies, industrial digitalisation and Industry 4.0 solutions, with particular emphasis on improving production efficiency, reducing environmental impact and strengthening operational resilience across industrial ecosystems.

The discussion is expected to highlight how cleaner industrial technologies, resource-efficient manufacturing and localized production strategies are reshaping the future of the construction sector while creating new investment opportunities across industrial clusters and infrastructure value chains.

The participation of Daewoo E&C in this strategic industry dialogue reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting sustainable industrialization, engineering innovation and integrated infrastructure development throughout the region.

A Platform for Industrial and Urban Transformation

WCA 2026 continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading international platforms for architecture, construction, industrial development and infrastructure modernization.

To date, participation in the forum has already been confirmed by more than 650 delegates, industry representatives and international participants from over 55 countries worldwide. The event is expected to further reinforce its role as a regional hub for investment partnerships, technology exchange and strategic discussions shaping the future of sustainable cities, industrial ecosystems and next-generation infrastructure.

Detailed information about the conference agenda, exhibition participation and sponsorship opportunities is available on the official event website: White City Ashgabat 2026 ///nCa, 19 May 2026 (the material provided by WCA 2026 Organizers)