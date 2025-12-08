When hearts sound together: an inclusive concert was held in Mary

On December 7, Mary hosted a warm and inspiring inclusive concert, “Ýürekden – From the Heart”, which brought together children, youth, people with disabilities, pensioners and volunteers. The concert was organized by the Däp-Dessur Economic Society, which implements social and cultural initiatives, in partnership with the Mary branch of the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan and the Children’s Fund of Turkmenistan at the Magtymguly Youth Organization.

The event was aimed at creating an inclusive space and supporting the talents of people with different abilities. The concert opened with a welcoming speech by Shirin Jojieva, director of the NGO “Dp-Dessur”, who emphasized the importance of everyone’s participation in public life and expressed gratitude to the partners.

“Today, children, youth, people with disabilities, and pensioners are on stage — those who carry warmth, talent, and courage in their hearts. Every performance is a small victory, a small miracle, a small story that can touch the heart.”

These words became the emotional basis of the evening, combining the meaning of the concert and its atmosphere.

The program included children’s and national musical performances, performances by students and teachers of the Mary Health and Educational Complex, a dance composition by the Active Pensioners Club of the “Däp-Dessur”, as well as a theatrical production by participants of the Physical Culture and Sports Club of the disabled in Bayramali. Volunteers from the Mary branch of the National Red Crescent Society performed several pieces of music, including a song in English, an instrumental duet, and the song “Beautiful is Far Away”.

One of the participants, a representative of the Physical Culture and Sports Club of the disabled in Bayramali, said: “When we perform on stage, we feel like we are being heard and seen. It gives us strength and inspiration to move on.”

A large decorative gurama panel created by the participants of the event attracted the special attention of the guests. At the entrance, each guest could leave their own symbolic mark on the “heart” — this is how the collective work appeared, uniting all those present as a sign of unity and support.

In addition, a small exhibition of handmade products prepared by the concert participants was organized in the lobby. These creative works reflected the individuality, skill and inner light of the authors, becoming an important part of the overall atmosphere of the holiday.

The concert ended with a joint performance of the song “Arkadagly Serdarym” and memorable photographing of participants and guests.

The Däp-Dessur Economic Society works in the field of cultural, educational and social initiatives aimed at strengthening public relations, supporting vulnerable groups of the population and developing volunteerism.

The organization implements projects to preserve cultural heritage, promote inclusive practices, safe migration, and develop the creative potential of youth and people with disabilities.

The concert “Ýürekden – From the Heart” was another step in promoting the values of kindness, participation and cultural unity. /// Däp-Dessur, 8 December 2025