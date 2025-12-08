Balkan Stage Determines Finalists for Turkmenistan Chess Grand Prix

From December 3–7, the Balkan Stage of the Turkmenistan Chess Federation Grand Prix series was held in the city of Turkmenbashi — the decisive tournament that finalized the list of participants for the December Grand Final. The event became one of the most representative: 138 chess players from all regions of the country competed for rating points and the right to reach the main tournament of the year.
The competition was played using the Swiss system over 9 rounds with classical time control — 90 minutes + 30 seconds per move from the first move. The tournament was FIDE-rated.
Results of the Balkan Stage
Women’s category
• Leyla Shokhradova — 8 out of 9
• Ogulsuray Bayramova — 7 out of 9
• Nurana Soyunova — 7 out of 9
Open category
• Mergen Kakabayev — 7.5 out of 9
• Shageldi Kurbanurdiyev — 7 out of 9
• Sanjar Gaybullayev — 7 out of 9
Detailed results of the Balkan province stage: https://s1.chess-results.com/tnr1284074.aspx?lan=11&art=1&rd=9&fed=TKM&SNode=S0
2025 Grand Prix Finalists
Women’s category
- Leyla Shokhradova — 25.5 points, Ashgabat, born 2007
- Ogulsuray Bayramova — 21.5, Ashgabat, 2003
- Gulmira Seyilkhanova — 21, Lebap, 2008
- Enesh Arazmedova — 20.5, Ashgabat, 2007
- Jennet Yalkanova — 20.5, Mary province, 2009
- Ayshe Gubatayeva — 19.5, Ashgabat, 2003
- Nurana Soyunova — 19, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2013
- Mahrijemal Gurbangeldiyeva — 19, Ashgabat, 2008
- Dilber Hupbayeva — 17.5, Dashoguz, 2014
- Nebahat Muradova — 17.5, Lebap, 2012
- Jeren Ibrahimova — 17, Ashgabat, 2005
- Nurana Jumaniyazova — 17, Lebap, 2011
- Lyale Vepayeva — 16.5, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2015
- Enejan Charygeldiyeva — 16, Ashgabat, 2016
- Humay Huseynova — 16, Lebap, 2014
- Aynur Batyrova — 15.5, Mary province, 2010
Open category
- Mergen Kakabayev — 23 points, Chess Federation, born 1997
- Amanmuhammet Hommadov — 23, Ashgabat, 2006
- Vepaly Khalniyazov — 21, Ashgabat, 2005
- Shahrukh Turayev — 21, Chess Federation, 1994
- Serdar Bayramov — 21, Lebap, 2008
- Sanjar Gaybullayev — 21, Lebap, 2008
- Lala Shokhradova — 20.5, Ashgabat, 2006
- Shageldi Kurbanurdiyev — 20.5, Lebap, 2008
- Serdar Seyitmuratov — 20.5, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2003
- Jahan Rejepova — 19.5, Lebap, 2010
- Azim Saryyev — 19.5, Ashgabat, 2007
- Azatgeldi Annageldiyev — 19.5, 2004
- Zafar Kuryazov — 19, Dashoguz, 1978
- Ilkhan Charyyev — 18.5, Lebap, 2008
- Salyh Annageldiyev — 18.5, Dashoguz, 2014
- Gurbanmyrat Rustemov — 18.5, Lebap, 2010
The Grand Final – the Season’s Decisive Chord
The Grand Prix Final will take place from December 13–21 in Ashgabat using the Olympic (knockout) system, adding extra drama. The winners will receive not only prestigious titles but also the series’ most valuable prizes — direct qualification to the 2026 Turkmenistan Higher League.
The Grand Prix series, held for the first time in the country this year, is of particular importance for chess development: it gives players from all provinces an affordable opportunity to gain regular tournament practice without travelling to other cities, while allowing the country’s strongest players to perform in different regions and giving local athletes a chance to play against them. Thus, the new-format tournament helps identify young talents at an early stage and serves as additional motivation and an effective pathway for experienced players to reach the Higher League of Turkmenistan.
///Turkmenistan Chess Federation, 7 December 2025