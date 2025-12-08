Balkan Stage Determines Finalists for Turkmenistan Chess Grand Prix



From December 3–7, the Balkan Stage of the Turkmenistan Chess Federation Grand Prix series was held in the city of Turkmenbashi — the decisive tournament that finalized the list of participants for the December Grand Final. The event became one of the most representative: 138 chess players from all regions of the country competed for rating points and the right to reach the main tournament of the year.

The competition was played using the Swiss system over 9 rounds with classical time control — 90 minutes + 30 seconds per move from the first move. The tournament was FIDE-rated.

Results of the Balkan Stage

Women’s category

• Leyla Shokhradova — 8 out of 9

• Ogulsuray Bayramova — 7 out of 9

• Nurana Soyunova — 7 out of 9

Open category

• Mergen Kakabayev — 7.5 out of 9

• Shageldi Kurbanurdiyev — 7 out of 9

• Sanjar Gaybullayev — 7 out of 9

Detailed results of the Balkan province stage: https://s1.chess-results.com/tnr1284074.aspx?lan=11&art=1&rd=9&fed=TKM&SNode=S0

2025 Grand Prix Finalists

Women’s category

Leyla Shokhradova — 25.5 points, Ashgabat, born 2007 Ogulsuray Bayramova — 21.5, Ashgabat, 2003 Gulmira Seyilkhanova — 21, Lebap, 2008 Enesh Arazmedova — 20.5, Ashgabat, 2007 Jennet Yalkanova — 20.5, Mary province, 2009 Ayshe Gubatayeva — 19.5, Ashgabat, 2003 Nurana Soyunova — 19, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2013 Mahrijemal Gurbangeldiyeva — 19, Ashgabat, 2008 Dilber Hupbayeva — 17.5, Dashoguz, 2014 Nebahat Muradova — 17.5, Lebap, 2012 Jeren Ibrahimova — 17, Ashgabat, 2005 Nurana Jumaniyazova — 17, Lebap, 2011 Lyale Vepayeva — 16.5, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2015 Enejan Charygeldiyeva — 16, Ashgabat, 2016 Humay Huseynova — 16, Lebap, 2014 Aynur Batyrova — 15.5, Mary province, 2010

Open category

Mergen Kakabayev — 23 points, Chess Federation, born 1997 Amanmuhammet Hommadov — 23, Ashgabat, 2006 Vepaly Khalniyazov — 21, Ashgabat, 2005 Shahrukh Turayev — 21, Chess Federation, 1994 Serdar Bayramov — 21, Lebap, 2008 Sanjar Gaybullayev — 21, Lebap, 2008 Lala Shokhradova — 20.5, Ashgabat, 2006 Shageldi Kurbanurdiyev — 20.5, Lebap, 2008 Serdar Seyitmuratov — 20.5, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2003 Jahan Rejepova — 19.5, Lebap, 2010 Azim Saryyev — 19.5, Ashgabat, 2007 Azatgeldi Annageldiyev — 19.5, 2004 Zafar Kuryazov — 19, Dashoguz, 1978 Ilkhan Charyyev — 18.5, Lebap, 2008 Salyh Annageldiyev — 18.5, Dashoguz, 2014 Gurbanmyrat Rustemov — 18.5, Lebap, 2010

The Grand Final – the Season’s Decisive Chord

The Grand Prix Final will take place from December 13–21 in Ashgabat using the Olympic (knockout) system, adding extra drama. The winners will receive not only prestigious titles but also the series’ most valuable prizes — direct qualification to the 2026 Turkmenistan Higher League.

The Grand Prix series, held for the first time in the country this year, is of particular importance for chess development: it gives players from all provinces an affordable opportunity to gain regular tournament practice without travelling to other cities, while allowing the country’s strongest players to perform in different regions and giving local athletes a chance to play against them. Thus, the new-format tournament helps identify young talents at an early stage and serves as additional motivation and an effective pathway for experienced players to reach the Higher League of Turkmenistan.

///Turkmenistan Chess Federation, 7 December 2025