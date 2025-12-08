News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Balkan Stage Determines Finalists for Turkmenistan Chess Grand Prix

Balkan Stage Determines Finalists for Turkmenistan Chess Grand Prix

By


From December 3–7, the Balkan Stage of the Turkmenistan Chess Federation Grand Prix series was held in the city of Turkmenbashi — the decisive tournament that finalized the list of participants for the December Grand Final. The event became one of the most representative: 138 chess players from all regions of the country competed for rating points and the right to reach the main tournament of the year.

The competition was played using the Swiss system over 9 rounds with classical time control — 90 minutes + 30 seconds per move from the first move. The tournament was FIDE-rated.

Results of the Balkan Stage

Women’s category

• Leyla Shokhradova — 8 out of 9

• Ogulsuray Bayramova — 7 out of 9

• Nurana Soyunova — 7 out of 9

Open category

• Mergen Kakabayev — 7.5 out of 9

• Shageldi Kurbanurdiyev — 7 out of 9

• Sanjar Gaybullayev — 7 out of 9

Detailed results of the Balkan province stage: https://s1.chess-results.com/tnr1284074.aspx?lan=11&art=1&rd=9&fed=TKM&SNode=S0

2025 Grand Prix Finalists

Women’s category

  1. Leyla Shokhradova — 25.5 points, Ashgabat, born 2007
  2. Ogulsuray Bayramova — 21.5, Ashgabat, 2003
  3. Gulmira Seyilkhanova — 21, Lebap, 2008
  4. Enesh Arazmedova — 20.5, Ashgabat, 2007
  5. Jennet Yalkanova — 20.5, Mary province, 2009
  6. Ayshe Gubatayeva — 19.5, Ashgabat, 2003
  7. Nurana Soyunova — 19, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2013
  8. Mahrijemal Gurbangeldiyeva — 19, Ashgabat, 2008
  9. Dilber Hupbayeva — 17.5, Dashoguz, 2014
  10. Nebahat Muradova — 17.5, Lebap, 2012
  11. Jeren Ibrahimova — 17, Ashgabat, 2005
  12. Nurana Jumaniyazova — 17, Lebap, 2011
  13. Lyale Vepayeva — 16.5, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2015
  14. Enejan Charygeldiyeva — 16, Ashgabat, 2016
  15. Humay Huseynova — 16, Lebap, 2014
  16. Aynur Batyrova — 15.5, Mary province, 2010

Open category

  1. Mergen Kakabayev — 23 points, Chess Federation, born 1997
  2. Amanmuhammet Hommadov — 23, Ashgabat, 2006
  3. Vepaly Khalniyazov — 21, Ashgabat, 2005
  4. Shahrukh Turayev — 21, Chess Federation, 1994
  5. Serdar Bayramov — 21, Lebap, 2008
  6. Sanjar Gaybullayev — 21, Lebap, 2008
  7. Lala Shokhradova — 20.5, Ashgabat, 2006
  8. Shageldi Kurbanurdiyev — 20.5, Lebap, 2008
  9. Serdar Seyitmuratov — 20.5, “Küsht Alemi” club, 2003
  10. Jahan Rejepova — 19.5, Lebap, 2010
  11. Azim Saryyev — 19.5, Ashgabat, 2007
  12. Azatgeldi Annageldiyev — 19.5, 2004
  13. Zafar Kuryazov — 19, Dashoguz, 1978
  14. Ilkhan Charyyev — 18.5, Lebap, 2008
  15. Salyh Annageldiyev — 18.5, Dashoguz, 2014
  16. Gurbanmyrat Rustemov — 18.5, Lebap, 2010

The Grand Final – the Season’s Decisive Chord

The Grand Prix Final will take place from December 13–21 in Ashgabat using the Olympic (knockout) system, adding extra drama. The winners will receive not only prestigious titles but also the series’ most valuable prizes — direct qualification to the 2026 Turkmenistan Higher League.

The Grand Prix series, held for the first time in the country this year, is of particular importance for chess development: it gives players from all provinces an affordable opportunity to gain regular tournament practice without travelling to other cities, while allowing the country’s strongest players to perform in different regions and giving local athletes a chance to play against them. Thus, the new-format tournament helps identify young talents at an early stage and serves as additional motivation and an effective pathway for experienced players to reach the Higher League of Turkmenistan.

///Turkmenistan Chess Federation, 7 December 2025

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan