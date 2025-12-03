On 2 December, the Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theatre in Ashgabat hosted a vibrant children’s concert titled “Neutrality – Melodies of Eternal Happiness”, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. The hall was packed: proud parents, teachers, officials and music lovers all came to cheer on the country’s young talents.

The stage turned into a true rainbow of children’s creativity. Young solo vocalists, instrumentalists and dance ensembles took turns in the spotlight. The programme was remarkably diverse, ranging from Turkmen classical pieces to universally beloved tunes from foreign cartoons and films.

The audience was particularly thrilled by the performance of a large joint symphony orchestra, made up of students from the Danatar Ovezov Special Music School at the Turkmen National Conservatory, the Special Music Boarding School, and children’s art schools in Ashgabat and the city of Arkadag. Despite their young age, the musicians displayed mature professionalism and genuine artistry. The conductors who took turns at the podium were Eziz Jumaniyazov, Meret Mukhammetgulyyev and Perman Miriyev.

During the concert, patriotic works by Turkmen composers were performed: an excerpt from Rejep Nepesov’s symphony “Neutrality”, the song “Neutrality – Peace” (music by Nury Atayev, lyrics by Akgyz Muldyeva), and “My Independent Neutral Turkmenistan” (music by Arslamukhammet Yazmukhammedov, lyrics by Guljemal Garaeva). Each piece was greeted with thunderous applause.

Then the children launched into popular themes from animated films and movies: melodies from “Frozen”, the “Pink Panther” theme, “Arabian Nights” from “Aladdin”, the “Mammoth Song”, and energetic tracks from “Madagascar”. Smiles never left the audience’s faces.

The grand finale was a true gift to everyone who appreciates Turkmenistan’s multinational culture. The orchestra and dancers presented a colourful medley of folk melodies from Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia. This was followed by performers whirling into the dynamic Turkmen national dance Kushtdepdi. The hall erupted in applause, bouquets of flowers were carried onto the stage, and enthusiastic cries of “Bravo!” and “Well done!” rang out from every corner.

The concert once again demonstrated that Turkmenistan’s younger generation not only carefully preserves its own traditions but is also open to the world, ready to build friendship and create through the universal language of music and dance – a freedom made possible by the country’s neutral political course that ensures peaceful conditions for children’s development. Turkmenistan marks the 30th anniversary of its neutrality with confidence: the future is in reliable and talented hands. ///nCa, 3 December 2025

Some photos from the concert: