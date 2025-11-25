Tariq Saeedi

Executive Summary

Immediately upon assuming the presidency in 2007, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov transformed Turkmenistan’s neutrality—originally proclaimed during the first president’s tenure in 1995—into an active, positive, and dynamic framework that fostered proactive international cooperation while maintaining non-alignment principles.

His leadership brought significant diplomatic achievements, including the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Ashgabat and the advancement of UN resolutions focused on energy and transport, thereby enhancing both regional stability and global partnerships.

Since taking on the role of National Leader (Arkadag) in 2022, he has integrated humanitarian dimensions into the country’s neutral stance, notably through the Charitable Foundation that provides aid to children worldwide, aligning these efforts with UN goals and demonstrating the compassionate reach of neutrality.

The concept of neutrality continues to evolve and adapt to contemporary demands through various initiatives, including the 2025 Constitutional Law on peace policies and preparations for the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, reinforcing its enduring role in promoting global peace and stability.

Historical Context and Initial Revamp

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov assumed the presidency in February 2007 and immediately revamped the concept of neutrality, turning it into an active, positive, living organism that promotes dynamic engagement in global affairs. This approach supported the creation of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Ashgabat, positioning Turkmenistan as a hub for dialogue.

Policy Advancements and Global Engagement

His leadership has seen neutrality evolve through UN resolutions on energy transit and sustainable transport, facilitating projects like the TAPI pipeline and diversifying economic ties. As Arkadag, he advocates for tools like a UN Code of Conduct for neutral states, ensuring the policy meets contemporary international needs.

Humanitarian and Domestic Integration

Neutrality under Berdimuhamedov emphasizes humanitarian values, exemplified by the 2021 Charitable Foundation providing global aid and supporting domestic reforms in healthcare and education.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who served as President of Turkmenistan from February 2007 to March 2022 and has since been the National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) under the title Arkadag, has been instrumental in developing, refining, and implementing the country’s policy of permanent neutrality.

This status, recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in Resolution 50/80 on December 12, 1995, during the tenure of the first president, embodies principles of peace, non-interference, respect for sovereignty, and non-participation in military alliances. Immediately upon taking office, Berdimuhamedov revamped this concept, transforming it into an active, positive, living organism that emphasizes proactive international cooperation for peace, security, and sustainable development while preserving its foundational tenets.

This dynamic evolution has manifested in diplomatic initiatives, UN collaborations, regional mediation, economic strategies, and humanitarian efforts, all anchored in neutrality.

As Turkmenistan prepares for the 30th anniversary of its neutrality on December 12, 2025—aligning with the UN-declared International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative proposed by Turkmenistan—Arkadag’s enduring influence is evident in ongoing global forums and domestic advancements.

His contributions across conceptual, policy, and practical dimensions, highlight how neutrality continues to grow and adeptly meet emerging global demands.

Conceptual Development: Transforming Neutrality into a Dynamic Framework

From the outset of his presidency in 2007, Berdimuhamedov redefined neutrality—it became an active, positive, living organism integral to Turkmenistan’s statecraft and cultural identity.

In key addresses, such as his speech at the 2015 High-Level International Conference on “Policy of Neutrality: International Cooperation for the Sake of Peace, Safety and Development,” he portrayed it as a proactive stance fostering peace, tolerance, and humanity, extending domestic values globally. This marked a significant shift, infusing the policy with vitality to address modern challenges dynamically.

By 2017, he introduced a seven-year strategy for multi-format cooperation with international organizations, weaving neutrality into sustainable development goals. His book “Turkmenistan – the Birthplace of Neutrality” (2020) further elaborates its historical roots and contemporary applications, emphasizing its growth as a moral and philosophical foundation.

As National Leader, Arkadag has deepened this integration, declaring in his 2025 Halk Maslahaty address that neutrality is inseparable from Turkmen pride and a path of peace and trust, continually evolving to meet global demands. Recent events, such as the November 2025 reception at the Consulate of Turkmenistan in Germany, and similar events in the diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan around the world, underscore its ongoing vitality in promoting international harmony.

Policy Evolution: Institutionalizing Growth and International Frameworks

Berdimuhamedov’s policies have institutionalized neutrality’s expansion through legislative and diplomatic measures.

The 2008 constitutional amendments firmly embedded it in foreign policy, enabling strengthened ties with neighbors like Iran, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

In 2025, under his gidance, the new Constitutional Law on “The Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust” was enacted, enhancing its adaptability to current global needs.

On the international stage, he has driven UN resolutions reaffirming neutrality, including those in 2015 and 2024, and established the “Group of Friends of Neutrality” to advocate its broader adoption.

His efforts led to December 12 being declared the International Day of Neutrality and proposals for a UN Code of Conduct on neutrality in conflicts.

Energy and transport policies illustrate this growth: The 2008 UN resolution on energy transit, followed by Ashgabat conferences, ensured reliable supplies amid regional dynamics. By 2019, negotiations resumed gas exports to Russia, balancing partnerships with China and others. The 2014 UN resolution on transport corridors has supported infrastructure like the TAPI pipeline, establishing Turkmenistan as a connectivity center.

Regional mediation thrives under this evolving policy, with Turkmenistan hosting Afghan peace talks and making the standing offer to provide its political and physical space for mediation in conflict situations.

In 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s UNGA80 address proposed a “Neutrality for Peace and Security” agenda, highlighting its continued adaptation.

Events like the October 2025 Beijing conference and September 2025 Moscow briefing demonstrate its global resonance.

Practical Implementation: Humanitarian, Economic, and Diplomatic Applications

In practice, Berdimuhamedov has woven neutrality into governance and outreach. The 2007 UN Regional Center in Ashgabat coordinates on disarmament and ecology, facilitating Caspian Sea and Afghanistan discussions.

Humanitarian efforts have expanded with the 2021 Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation, aiding children in countries like Turkey, Ukraine, Palestine, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Russia through medical, nutritional, and educational support. Recognized by UNICEF for aligning with the 2030 Agenda, it embodies neutrality’s humanitarian core, fostering trust without conditions.

Arkadag’s vision, as detailed in the November 2025 article “The Humanitarian Heart of Neutrality,” illustrates its compassionate global presence.

Economically, neutrality guides diversification, resolving disputes with Iran and expanding China ties through energy and military cooperation. Diplomatic milestones include the 2017 “Great Silk Route Diplomacy” conference and 2025 preparations for the Ashgabat forum. In October 2025 and again in November 2025, Arkadag reviewed Ashgabat’s readiness, including Neutrality Monument enhancements.

The recent initiatives worldwide, including the April 2025 exhibition in Germany and October 2025 Islamabad roundtable, affirm its role in regional partnerships.

Timeline of Key Developments Under Berdimuhamedov

Year Development Description 2007 Presidency Assumption and UN Center Launch Revamped neutrality into an active framework; established UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Ashgabat. 2008 Constitutional Changes and Energy Resolution Integrated neutrality into foreign policy; initiated UN resolution on energy transit. 2015 20th Anniversary Conference and UN Renewal Hosted global conference; UN resolution reaffirmed neutrality’s evolving role. 2017 Cooperation Strategy Announcement Launched seven-year plan for international partnerships; held Silk Route Diplomacy event. 2020 25th Anniversary and Book Release Highlighted global impact; published “Turkmenistan – the Birthplace of Neutrality“. 2021 Charitable Foundation Establishment Launched organization for global child aid, expanding humanitarian scope. 2022 National Leader Transition Maintained influence; navigated global dynamics through adaptive neutrality. 2025 30th Anniversary Preparations and Law Enactment Oversaw events and Constitutional Law on peace policies; proposed UN agenda on neutrality.

Broader Implications and Future Outlook

Berdimuhamedov’s guidance has propelled neutrality from a foundational principle to a growing model for global peacekeeping, as seen in UN engagements and regional initiatives.

It continues to evolve, meeting demands through pragmatic adaptations in a multipolar world. Looking forward, the 2025 anniversary forum and sustained UN partnerships will further amplify Arkadag’s vision, ensuring neutrality’s enduring relevance. Recent highlights, including his February 2025 Euronews interview and September 2025 UN proposals, affirm its dynamic growth.

