Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the People’s Council session, 19 September 2025

Dear participants of the meeting Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear compatriots!

In a matter of days, we will widely and solemnly celebrate the 34th anniversary of the sacred independence of our sovereign Fatherland, and on 12 December, the International Year of Peace and Trust, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality with the same scope.

Independence and neutrality are our national pride; they are closely linked, and thus constitute a glorious path of peace and trust. For us, independence and permanent neutrality are the doctrine that serves as the foundation for the inviolability of the state and the unity of all our achievements.

Looking back on the path we’ve traveled in strengthening our independence and advancing permanent neutrality in the world, we must remember that every success is rooted in love for our homeland, dedicated work, and diligence. Over the years of independence, colossal work has been accomplished, impressive results achieved, and all of this is for the sake of our bright today and tomorrow.

The foundations of independence and permanent neutrality are now being significantly strengthened: the ambitious measures being taken are the result of state policy aimed at ensuring the people’s well-being. Significant in the grandeur of history, they proclaim the greatness of our present and future.

Our next task is to support the country’s continued prosperity, which we can accomplish by consolidating and promoting existing achievements and inspiring people to achieve new successes. And the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan has a significant role to play in this endeavor!

Dear compatriots!

The most important thing for citizens of independent, neutral Turkmenistan, advancing along the path of progress, is to act in unity and with purpose. Each of them is filled with a great love for their homeland and works with dedication. The state serves the people, and the people serve the state, in the name of well-being, happiness, and prosperity.

Today, great successes are being achieved in every area of ​​the state’s domestic and foreign policy, its economic potential is increasing, and its international authority is being strengthened. In our forward-looking Fatherland, every opportunity is being created for citizens to live in peace and prosperity: this directly ensures a happy and prosperous life for the people.

We have much to do to consolidate our achievements and advance our country along the path of progress, and therefore, during this meeting, key objectives in the context of the country’s domestic and foreign policies will be discussed. I am confident that the documents and proposals adopted and presented during the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, in accordance with the objectives outlined in the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, will significantly improve the standard of living of our people.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The efforts of Hero Arkadagly Serdar to expand friendly and fraternal relations, strengthen peace and trust, and ensure sustainable development in the region and internationally have been a resounding success. Independent, neutral Turkmenistan promotes initiatives and proposals in the interests of all humanity. 2025 marks a year of significant historical dates and glorious events for both the Turkmen people and other nations around the world. I proudly note that, in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution, this year has been declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” reflecting our people’s unwavering desire for peace and friendship and to live in trust.

This initiative, put forward by our country at the United Nations General Assembly, is, of course, the voice of the people’s hearts, an expression of their dreams and aspirations, which are invariably reflected in Turkmenistan’s policies. The international community’s support for the initiatives we are promoting today is becoming a fact of history. Therefore, I firmly believe that the International Year of Peace and Trust will go down in history as another chronicle, filled with grand political, economic, and cultural achievements, as well as glorious events.

Dear participants of the meeting!

All our activities are aimed at supporting the policies of the President of Turkmenistan, Arkadagly Hero Serdar, and at improving the effectiveness of the country’s reforms and the well-being of our people. In this regard, the primary focus is on developing the national economy, maintaining high investment activity, and increasing export potential.

Our economic opportunities have significantly increased today, and the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is maintaining. Comprehensive measures are being taken to develop the economy through innovation and digitalization, provide urban and rural populations with modern housing, and create new jobs. Cooperation with international financial institutions continues to support entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized businesses, and finance projects for national producers.

As for ensuring full employment and job placement for citizens, an effective state policy is being implemented. Compatriots are provided with reliable guarantees of social protection.

Our dedicated farmers make a significant contribution to ensuring food abundance in the country, producing bountiful crop yields year after year. The state provides the necessary conditions to enable them to work productively and reap bountiful harvests from their native land. Taking advantage of these opportunities, farmers are achieving significant success.

Measures to ensure environmental and food security and to create a “green economy” are being consistently implemented. An effective regional development policy is being pursued. New industrial, energy, and transport and communications infrastructure has been established, and modern villages, scientific and educational institutions, healthcare and cultural institutions, and manufacturing facilities have been opened. All of this work continues successfully.

Arkadag city continues to expand efficiently and consistently, demonstrating the power of our sovereign state. Construction is currently underway on the second phase of the smart city, which again includes the construction of hundreds of important facilities. Thus, in the near future, it will become a powerful industrial city.

Dear friends!

The interests of the state are directly linked to the interests of society. Comprehensive care for the people is now one of the priorities of the country’s social policy. The reforms implemented with the assistance of Arkadagly Hero Serdar are ensuring economic growth across all sectors and achieving impressive results. In the future, the scale of these measures will only increase: we will build powerful enterprises, production centers, new, modern cities, towns, and villages—in short, we will significantly enhance the splendor of our homeland!

Dear participants of the meeting!

In my book “Hakyda Göwheri,” I explained that one of the fundamental causes of human happiness is manifested through national pride, which is rooted in the glorious history of our people, rooted in millennia. National pride is a valuable feeling that leads to greater opportunities in raising the next generation.

In addition to providing young citizens with a modern education, it is equally important to cultivate a sense of national pride in them, which I believe is our most important task in the era of the Renaissance, a new era of a powerful state. Such an approach will significantly expand the knowledge and worldview of our youth.

The National Heritage School represents a unique pedagogical school, which concentrates the remarkable traditions of preparing the younger generation, raised in the spirit of love for the Fatherland, native land and work, moral ideals and nobility.

The Turkmen are a people who have contributed to the development of world culture with their material and spiritual values. These values, which date back to ancient times, form our national heritage.

The role of our people in world history is also immense, and their contribution to science and education is incalculable, as is fully evidenced by the civilizations created over past eras, the magnificent carpets, gold and silver jewelry, and the beautiful Akhal-Teke horses that outstrip the wind.

Culture has always played a key role in international politics, and it remains so. Interaction between cultures is impossible without cultural diplomacy, which in the modern world is an important component of state policy.

During my visits to foreign countries, I visit places where cultural heritage is concentrated – museums, as well as scientific and educational centers.

Culture Days, festivals, and exhibitions play a significant role in building bridges of friendship and brotherhood between peoples, as evidenced by the growing relations with the Central Asian states and their closest neighbors in the region.

Dear participants of the meeting!

National heritage, culture and art, science and education constitute a tremendous asset that has the power to bring peace. Therefore, I propose:

– to perpetuate and convey to the world community the names of our outstanding historical figures;

– to organize international scientific and practical conferences dedicated to the life path of historical figures, the period of their life and their legacy;

– create feature films and documentaries about the history of the Turkmen people;

– to prepare publications about the history of our people, about its national and rich literary heritage.

Dear friends!

During the International Year of Peace and Trust, the country held opening ceremonies for newly built complexes of modern higher education institutions, as well as school and preschool education facilities.

The festivities coincided with Knowledge and Student Day. Students entering first grade received gifts of locally produced Bilimli computers on behalf of the esteemed President.

Here I would like to especially note the significant contribution of our youth to the labor achievements of the independent Fatherland, their remarkable successes in international Olympiads and sports tournaments.

At the beginning of a momentous year, members of the Galkynyş National Equestrian Games Group—brave young men and women—won the Grand Prix and special awards at the International Circus Arts Festival in Monte-Carlo, Principality of Monaco, thereby raising our national flag high. The Arkadag football team also won the international tournament, an event that significantly enhanced the country’s sporting prestige on the global stage. Our schoolchildren and students, in turn, returned home from international competitions with hundreds of gold, silver, and bronze medals.

As Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, I highly value the work and achievements of our youth, in whom we see the strength and power of our state, its authority, and its great future. The younger generation, committed to the patriotic ideals and noble national traditions of their ancestors, including labor, must continue to devote all their strength and abilities to further strengthening the sovereignty of the Fatherland!

Dear compatriots!

Magtymguly Pyragy wrote the remarkable words: “The beauty of life is varied, and health is its master.”

There are also Turkmen proverbs: “My health is my wealth” and “Health is the foundation of everything.” We also have the motto: “The health of the people is the wealth of the country.” A healthy society is the foundation of a prosperous state, and for this reason, thirty years ago, in 1995, we adopted the “Saglyk” [Health] State Program. Since then, the national healthcare system, having undergone radical modernization, has reached a qualitatively new level of development. The health of the people is not only the country’s greatest asset; it serves as a solid foundation for a happy future for the current and future generations of Turkmens.

People are the highest value for society and the state, and therefore effective measures are being taken to protect health and increase life expectancy, as well as to ensure access to high-quality medical services. Extensive work has been done to build specialized treatment and diagnostic centers, hospitals, sanatoriums, and pharmaceutical facilities in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag that meet World Health Organization standards.

In addition, joint projects were implemented with specialized agencies of the United Nations and with leading global medical and research centers.

As a result of the successful implementation of science-based healthcare policies, great strides have been made in the national healthcare system, and Turkmenistan has been awarded dozens of international certificates.

The activities of the Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Management company in the city of Arkadag are also aimed at the interests of our happy and healthy future.

We will continue to develop and improve the work of the national healthcare system.

Dear friends!

Our traditions of respect and reverence for all, support, and care are unique in many ways, with roots stretching back thousands of years. Humanitarianism and philanthropy are at the core of the policies pursued today in our sovereign state. For example, considerable attention is paid to supporting orphaned children in need of care, and the work of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care is a source of great pride: all the necessary conditions have been created to provide these children with social, medical, and educational services.

The Foundation funds various surgeries and treatments for children in need of special care. Regarding the comprehensive provision of children’s health and well-being and the expansion of their opportunities, the Charitable Foundation actively collaborates with international organizations, including, in particular, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the United Nations Population Fund.

To mark the fourth anniversary of the Foundation’s establishment, an international conference, “Year of Peace and Trust: Developing International Action for Children,” was held. The conference’s final document was translated into the official languages ​​of the UN and distributed as an agenda document for the 79th session of the General Assembly.

The Foundation’s high international recognition demonstrates the state’s exemplary experience in caring for and caring for children, as well as the success of independent Turkmenistan’s humanitarian policy. We will continue our targeted work in this area. Thus, all of this fully demonstrates the primacy of caring for the health and well-being of individuals.

Dear participants of the meeting Halk Maslakhaty!

Among the President’s foreign policy priorities is advancing cooperation with the United Nations in the interests of peace and security. By actively participating in global processes and establishing constructive, multifaceted partnerships, Turkmenistan is making a significant contribution to the formation of a new system of international relations based on sustainable development.

In August of this year, the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (UNCLOCKED) was held at the Avaza National Tourist Zone. This large-scale event, held under the motto “Advancing Progress through Partnership,” played a key role in facilitating the full integration of landlocked developing countries into the global economy and the effective implementation of measures in their interests. The high level of participation in this international conference demonstrates respect for Turkmenistan and simultaneously recognizes its contribution to global cooperation in the context of landlocked developing countries.

Dear compatriots!

Turkmenistan’s neutrality is a treasure not only for the Turkmen people but for all of humanity.

Neutrality is a doctrine that proclaims to the world our work, promoting peace and cooperation and calling upon nations to embrace friendship, brotherhood, and unity. It infuses our courageous people, who are building for the great future of our Fatherland, with strength and energy for new accomplishments.

Turkmenistan’s initiatives to strengthen peace and trust between states have earned the support of the international community. This is evidenced by the United Nations’ three-time recognition of our country’s permanent neutrality.

We see great significance in celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations during the International Year of Peace and Trust. This event, of course, has special significance for our country, as this historically significant date coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which, thanks to the solid experience accumulated over the past three decades, has become a center of harmony and friendship.

Recently, the Law of Turkmenistan “On the Establishment of the Jubilee Medal of Turkmenistan, ‘Türkmenistanyň Bitaraplygynyň 30 ýyllygyna,'” was adopted to mark the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality. Furthermore, in order to significantly strengthen the state’s policy of permanent positive neutrality in national legislation, a draft Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan” was developed.

During the International Year of Peace and Trust, we also plan a series of events designed to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding in the world, and on December 12 of this year, we will hold a high-level representative Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

As a responsible member of the international community, our country, relying on its status of neutrality, will continue to make a worthy contribution to the development of international relations based on the philosophy of “Dialogue is the guarantee of peace.”

Dear friends!

Independent, neutral Turkmenistan is a prosperous nation, bringing the light of goodness to humanity!

The goals of independence and neutrality are great, but our people, who achieve these goals, are equally great. Therefore, in all our affairs, we must be guided solely by the interests of our people, for we consider their advancement a key objective of state policy. All our activities must be aimed at the prosperity of the country and ensuring a peaceful, prosperous, and abundant life for the people.

Therefore, it is essential to continue the coordinated work of the Halk Maslahaty and the Mejlis, ministries and agencies, municipalities, political parties, and public associations to inspire citizens to new

achievements.

Dear participants of the meeting Halk Maslakhaty!

There is a sacred value in life, and it is called “Motherland”! For a person, love for the Motherland is the highest expression of this feeling. It is sacred. Love for the Motherland brightens existence. For a person, there is nothing more sacred and valuable than the Motherland. Happiness begins with love for the Motherland, and it is in this that the best qualities are revealed: love for the Motherland means working and striving for its well-being and prosperity. Therefore, it is a sacred duty and a great honor for everyone to earn recognition and respect by serving the Motherland and its people, for he who exalts the Motherland above all else will be exalted by the Motherland.

Relying on the support and trust of our people, and having enhanced the prestige of our independent Fatherland on the global stage, we will accelerate our large-scale efforts to ensure a prosperous and happy life for our citizens. Through joint and dedicated work, we will ensure the prosperity of our Motherland, and our deeds will be etched in golden letters into the pages of glorious history, serving as an example for posterity.

Dear compatriots!

In conclusion, I wish you and your fellow nation good health, a happy and prosperous life! ///nCa, 21 September 2025