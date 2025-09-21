New Constitutional Law Anchors Turkmenistan’s Global Peace and Trust Vision

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a new Constitutional Law “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan” on 19 September 2025.

This document, which entered into force immediately after signing, fixes the key principles of the country’s foreign policy, emphasizing its commitment to neutrality, humanism, and constructive dialogue on the international stage.

Article 2 of the law lists 14 key principles that form the basis of the peace and trust policy. They include:

1) neutrality;

2) equality;

3) respect for human rights and freedoms;

4) mutual respect;

5) cooperation based on mutual trust, openness, and respect;

6) good neighborliness;

7) non-use of force or threat of force, non-participation in military blocs and alliances;

8) non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries;

9) prevention of disputes and their resolution by peaceful means;

10) humanism;

11) adherence to the philosophy of “Dialogue – Guarantee of Peace” in international relations;

12) priority of universally recognized norms of international law;

13) good faith fulfillment of international obligations;

14) respect for the equality and sovereignty of states.

The law emphasizes the role of preventive diplomacy, parliamentary diplomacy, and the Group of Friends of Neutrality in strengthening peace and trust.

Article 7 describes the role of preventive diplomacy in supporting the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and in creating consultative platforms. Parliamentary diplomacy (Article 8) is aimed at strengthening the legal framework, developing inter-parliamentary friendship groups, and cooperation with international organizations.

Article 9 defines the goals of the Group of Friends of Neutrality: attracting countries to ensure peace, integrating national peacekeeping experience into the system of international relations of neutrality, and using digital diplomacy to promote the principles of peace and trust.

The Law emphasizes the priority role of the UN in resolving any issues within its competence and supports strengthening its important role as the only international organization with full legal authority to ensure global peace, stability, and security.

Here is an unofficial translation of the Law:

Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan”

19 September 2025

The present Constitutional Law defines the legal basis for the policy of peace and trust of permanently neutral Turkmenistan, as well as the principles and goals of its implementation in international relations.

Article 1. Legal basis for the policy of peace and trust of neutral Turkmenistan

1. The state policy of neutral Turkmenistan in the area of ​​peace and trust is based on the Constitution of Turkmenistan, the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan”, which defines the peaceful foreign policy and humane principles of Turkmenistan, and the present Constitutional Law.

2. The legal basis for the policy of peace and trust of neutral Turkmenistan consists of the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, the Resolutions of the General Assembly of the United Nations of 12 December 1995, 3 June 2015 and 21 March 2025 “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” and other international legal acts aimed at ensuring peace and trust.

Article 2. Basic principles of the policy of peace and trust

The main principles of the policy of peace and trust are:

1) neutrality;

2) equality;

3) respect for human rights and freedoms;

4) mutual respect for each other;

5) cooperation based on mutual trust, openness and respect;

6) good neighborliness;

7) non-use of force or threat of use of force, non-participation in military blocs and alliances;

8) non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries;

9) prevention of disputes and their resolution by peaceful means;

10) humanism;

11) adherence to the philosophy of “Dialogue is the guarantee of peace” in international relations;

12) the priority of generally recognized norms of international law;

13) conscientious fulfillment of international obligations;

14) respect for the equality and sovereignty of states.

Article 3. Main objectives of the policy of peace and trust

The main goals of the policy of peace and trust are:

1) the use of the opportunities of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and preventive diplomacy in accordance with the fundamental principles, values ​​and goals of the United Nations;

2) development of relationships based on trust and openness;

3) strengthening trust and enhancing security at the regional and global levels;

4) creation of favorable external conditions for sustainable development of Turkmenistan;

5) uniting multilateral efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals through peace and trust;

6) development of a culture of trusting dialogue to resolve disputes and conflicts through peaceful, political and diplomatic means based on equal and harmonious dialogue;

7) development of the activities of the Group of Friends of Neutrality as an effective instrument in ensuring peace and trust throughout the world;

8) using the possibilities of parliamentary diplomacy in implementing the policy of peace and

trust;

9) popularization of Turkmenistan’s initiative on the Comprehensive Security Strategy, which includes comprehensive approaches to recognizing the principles of peace and trust, and active participation in the implementation of its principles;

10) promotion and support of initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and trust;

11) providing support to the activities of the Turkmenistan-United Nations Strategic Advisory Council;

12) support for the implementation of the United Nations Goals on Transport Connectivity for Landlocked Developing Countries and activities carried out in this direction;

13) consistent protection of the national interests of the state in the system of international relations;

14) development of friendly, open, multifaceted and comprehensive relations with foreign countries in bilateral and multilateral formats, based on the principles of respect for the conflict-free priority of national interests, through interstate associations and international organizations, as well as forums;

15) strengthening the role of Turkmenistan as a peacekeeping and mediation center by using and popularizing in the international space the possibilities of the status of permanent neutrality.

Article 4. Priority directions of the policy of peace and trust

Priority areas of the peace and trust policy include:

1) the creation of new approaches and long-term models of the economy of the future by activating a systemic strategy of cooperation to promote the Sustainable Development Goals;

2) development of strategic directions “green economy”, “smart city” through the transition to low-carbon energy, the use of renewable energy sources, ensuring access to energy-saving technologies, the introduction of new sources for the implementation of the energy transition;

3) improving international cooperation in ensuring democratic institutions, rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of the individual, developing constructive relations with the institutions of the United Nations based on mutual respect;

4) creation of safe transit corridors to external energy resource markets;

5) development of international cooperation in transport and communication systems;

6) development of international cooperation aimed at ensuring environmental protection and ecological well-being;

7) consolidation of efforts aimed at combating desertification in Central Asia, rational and equitable use of water resources;

8) increasing the activity of the Dialogue between women of Central Asian countries and youth in international relations and peace initiatives;

9) development of intercultural dialogue, cultural and humanitarian relations through respect for the unique cultures, traditions of peoples and states and the use of the possibilities of public diplomacy in this direction;

10) equal integration into the global economic and cultural-humanitarian space, creation of the necessary conditions that promote the further development and diversification of these relations;

11) conducting cooperation in the field of creating favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment, which is necessary for the development and expansion of international investment cooperation in Turkmenistan;

12) broad and effective coordination of long-term foreign trade and economic policies between countries.

Article 5. The philosophy of “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” in the implementation of the policy of peace and trust

The goals of promoting the philosophy “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” are:

1) transformation of the philosophical principle “Dialogue is the guarantee of peace” into the main principle of international relations in the area of ​​peace and trust;

2) recognition of diplomatic negotiations as the only acceptable method of resolving conflicts and confrontations arising at the international and regional levels;

3) implementation of measures aimed at preventing modern challenges and threats and mitigating their impact;

4) acting as a supporter of the establishment of a comprehensive, full-scale, multi-level and systemic dialogue.

Article 6. Humanism in the policy of peace and trust

1. Turkmenistan, recognizing the individual as the highest value of society and the state, considers humanism in international relations as one of the priority areas of the policy of peace and trust.

2. Turkmenistan accepts the provision of universal human values, human rights and freedoms as a fundamental principle in its humanistic efforts within the framework of the policy of peace and trust.

3. In resolving humanitarian issues in international relations, priority is given to using the capabilities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

4. Public foundations of Turkmenistan, relying on their inherent national practices, organize close cooperation with international humanitarian organizations and foundations.

5. Turkmenistan promotes its national experience in creating conditions for ensuring the rights and freedoms of refugees and stateless persons as an important area of ​​humanization of international relations.

6. Turkmenistan, through effective and active cooperation with international and regional organizations, promotes the strengthening of a policy of peace and trust and the creation of a balanced and cohesive agenda.

7. Turkmenistan conducts relations with neighboring and regional countries based on the principles of humanism. In this regard, it supports efforts aimed at implementing initiatives to protect human rights, developing relations in the fields of culture, science, and education, and holding events that promote trust and mutual respect.

Article 7. Preventive diplomacy in strengthening peace and trust

Preventive diplomacy in strengthening peace and confidence is aimed at:

1) support for the activities of the United Nations institutions for preventive diplomacy, special political missions, primarily the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia;

2) support for the creation and promotion of a base for consultative and expert dialogue and multilateral preventive diplomacy on a range of issues in Central Asia and adjacent regions, as well as the introduction of preventive diplomacy into the practice of international relations;

3) supporting relations based on mutual trust with regional and other countries.

Article 8. Parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening peace and trust

The objectives of parliamentary diplomacy are:

1) strengthening the regulatory framework for the implementation of the policy of peace and trust;

2) increasing the effectiveness of the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups with parliaments of foreign states and interparliamentary dialogue on the broad popularization of Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping foreign policy in the international space;

3) development of cooperation with international inter-parliamentary organizations in the direction of strengthening peace and trust on the planet.

Article 9. Group of Friends of Neutrality in the Development of Peace and Trust in International Relations

The objectives of the Group of Friends of Neutrality are:

1) to promote the involvement of countries in the Group of Friends of Neutrality as a platform for uniting all healthy and responsible forces, states or groups of countries to create broad opportunities for ensuring peace, security and sustainable development;

2) use the opportunities of the Group of Friends of Neutrality to introduce into the system of international relations national peacekeeping experience based on the legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan;

3) to promote the consistent holding of meetings of the member countries of the Group of Friends of Neutrality aimed at the interests of peace, security and sustainable development, and to combine efforts to implement the initiatives and proposals put forward;

4) to use the public network and the possibilities of digital diplomacy in the activities of the Group of Friends of Neutrality in order to promote the humane principles of peace and trust, to develop healthy, educated youth and to achieve the involvement of young people in these activities at the general level.

Article 10. International cooperation in strengthening peace and confidence

1. Turkmenistan recognizes the priority of the United Nations in resolving any issues within its competence and supports the strengthening of its important role as the only international organization with full legal authority that ensures global peace, stability and security.

2. Turkmenistan, in order to practically implement the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure peace and mutual trust, cooperates with foreign states and international organizations in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Article 11. Implementation of the policy of peace and trust

Neutral Turkmenistan promotes the creation of economic, organizational, and legal conditions for implementing the policy of peace and trust, while uniting efforts to advance its core principles.

Turkmenistan is a common political platform for international forums and conferences in the field of promoting the policy of peace and trust.

Article 12. Entry into force of this Constitutional Law

This Constitutional Law shall come into force from the moment of its signing.

President of Turkmenistan

Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Ashgabat, 19 September 2025. ///nCa, 21 September 2025