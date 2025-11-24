UNDP and the Boards of Lawyers of Ashgabat Host Roundtable to Discuss Results of Joint Efforts in Advancing Legal Aid

Ashgabat, 24 November 2025: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the Presidium of the Boards of Lawyers of Ashgabat, hosted a roundtable to present the achievements of the joint project “Strengthening the Capacity of Bar Associations of Turkmenistan in the Field of Human Rights.” The event held on 21 November 2025 brought together key stakeholders from the Mejlis, the Ministry of Justice, judiciary, law enforcement agencies, other government bodies, alongside special recognition of the British Embassy in Ashgabat as the project’s co-financer.

The project focused on enhancing the role of legal professionals in advancing human rights and ensuring better access to justice, with particular attention to vulnerable groups such as women and persons with disabilities. Among the project’s achievements are the development of a Roadmap for establishing a National Professional Association of Lawyers, the creation of a modern website of the Boards of Lawyers, which allows citizens across Turkmenistan to request legal assistance, and an analysis of the Criminal Procedure Code, offering recommendations to strengthen protections for the right to defense.

In her opening remarks, the UNDP Resident Representative Ms. Narine Sahakyan emphasized the importance of these results as milestones in the ongoing effort to promote the rule of law and improve legal aid systems that are inclusive and accessible for all citizens, particularly marginalized groups.

The roundtable provided a valuable opportunity for dialogue and knowledge exchange among legal professionals and public sector representatives, laying the groundwork for further collaboration in advancing human rights and aligning Turkmenistan’s legal aid system with international standards. ///nCa, 24 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)