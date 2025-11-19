UNDP and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Health Continue Implementation of Project to Enhance Clinical and Laboratory Services

UNDP and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan continue the implementation of a project aimed at enhancing the accessibility and quality of clinical laboratory services across the country.

As part of the ongoing project “Strengthening the Clinical Laboratory Service of Turkmenistan,” UNDP has delivered another batch of laboratory equipment, reagents, and consumables.

The delivered supplies include benchtop centrifuges, disposable blood collection tubes, as well as a wide range of reagents for performing various clinical laboratory tests. These tests include complete blood count, blood biochemistry, coagulation tests, and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test kits for hepatitis B and C.

The total value of the delivered supplies exceeded 586 thousand US dollars. The new equipment, consumables, and reagents will be distributed to clinical laboratories throughout the country.

The project is fully funded by the Government of Turkmenistan and is aimed at the comprehensive modernization of the clinical laboratory service, ensuring the sustainable operation of clinical laboratories, and improving the standard, quality, and accessibility of laboratory diagnostic services in all etraps, cities, velayat centers, and the capital of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 19 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)