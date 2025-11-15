“Boléro” Concert Dedicated to the 150th Anniversary of Maurice Ravel in Ashgabat

Venue:

National Music and Drama Theatre of Turkmenistan named after Magtymguly

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the birth of French composer Maurice Ravel, a unique concert will take place in Ashgabat, bringing together music lovers around some of the most iconic works of this master of musical impressionism.

The State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan, conducted by Honored Artist of Turkmenistan Rasul Klychev and featuring the participation of Honored Artist of Turkmenistan, pianist Vladimir Mkrtumov, will present a concert dedicated to the richness and refinement of Ravel’s musical legacy.

The event is supported by Bouygues Turkmen, a reliable partner of cultural initiatives that foster artistic dialogue between France and Turkmenistan.

Maurice Ravel: Precision and Poetry in Music

Born in 1875 in Ciboure, in the French part of the Basque Country, Maurice Ravel remains one of the most significant figures in 20th-century music. Educated at the Paris Conservatory, he created a unique musical language distinguished by clarity and elegance, combining classical rigor with harmonic modernity.

A composer known for his exceptional self-discipline, Ravel left a relatively small but remarkably refined body of work that reflects his pursuit of elegance, expressiveness, and precision.

His style, often associated with Impressionism — although Ravel himself rejected this label — stands out for its luminous orchestration and restrained expressiveness, where every nuance is carefully considered. Among his most celebrated works are Boléro, a true masterpiece of orchestral crescendo that has gained worldwide fame, as well as Daphnis et Chloé, Mother Goose, Rapsodie espagnole, and the Piano Concerto in G major.

Through this concert, the Turkmen public will have an opportunity to rediscover the legacy of a composer whose refined writing and unparalleled sense of sonic color continue to inspire musicians and art lovers around the world.

Press Contact:

Timur Shakhirov

Cultural Assistant, French Institute in Turkmenistan

Tel.: +993 63 13 85 31

Email: Ift.culture@gmail.com

/// nCa, 15 November 2025 (in cooperation with the French Institute in Turkmenistan)