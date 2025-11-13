The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Niger presented copies of his credentials

On November 12, 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Niger to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tehran), Seydou Zat Ali. At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador presented copies of his credentials.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to this important post, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide the diplomat with comprehensive assistance and support in his activities aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Niger in areas of mutual interest.

The diplomats confirmed their desire to continue constructive interaction within international structures, primarily the UN.

The need to maintain regular contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries was also noted.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for its hospitality and assured that he would make every effort to further strengthen friendly ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Niger. /// nCa, 13 November 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)