A meeting with the Deputy Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation in Central Asia was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On November 11, 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova met with the Deputy Head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Central Asia Ms. Jamila Hammami.

During the conversation, M.Byashimova congratulated her interlocutor on her appointment to the new position and wished her success in her future responsible work.

Noting the constructive nature of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the parties reviewed the implementation of the Cooperation Plan between the Government of Turkmenistan and the ICRC for 2025. They discussed the measures provided for in the document, including programs aimed at promoting international humanitarian law, supporting socially vulnerable groups, and strengthening the activities of the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan.

The prospects for Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Initiative, aimed at strengthening political commitment to international humanitarian law, were separately discussed.

During the meeting, it was noted that Turkmenistan consistently provides humanitarian assistance to countries experiencing the effects of emergencies and crises.In this context, regular support for neighboring Afghanistan was emphasized, as well as the provision of humanitarian aid to the populations of other countries with the assistance of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The sides also discussed the participation of the ICRC delegation in events dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality.

Following the meeting, a commitment to continue constructive cooperation in priority areas of humanitarian partnership was confirmed. /// nCa, 12 November 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)