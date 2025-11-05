TOYO Engineering Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Turkmenistan as Gold Sponsor of CIET 2025

The Organising Committee of the International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” 2025 is honoured to announce that TOYO Engineering Corporation will participate as a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming forum, to be held on 3–4 November 2025 in the national tourist zone of Awaza.

Founded in 1961 in Japan, TOYO Engineering Corporation is one of the world’s leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractors. The company provides a full spectrum of services — from feasibility studies and process design to construction and commissioning — across petrochemical, oil, gas, and infrastructure industries. With more than six decades of experience, TOYO has implemented over 1,500 major projects in more than 60 countries, earning global recognition for technological excellence and reliability.

TOYO’s cooperation with Turkmenistan began over a decade ago. The company played a key role in the construction of the Kiyanly polymer complex on the Caspian coast, which processes 5 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year, producing 386,000 tons of polyethylene and 81,000 tons of polypropylene annually. In 2025, TOYO, in partnership with Rönesans Holding, began the first stage of the overhaul project at this facility, under a contract with the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”. These achievements highlight TOYO’s long-term contribution to the development of Turkmenistan’s gas-chemical industry.

As a Gold Sponsor of CIET 2025, TOYO Engineering demonstrates its firm commitment to expanding strategic partnerships and promoting sustainable industrial growth in Turkmenistan. During the forum, the company will present innovative solutions and discuss future cooperation opportunities with state enterprises, private investors, and international partners.

The Organising Committee expresses deep appreciation to TOYO Engineering Corporation for its valuable support and long-standing contribution to Turkmenistan’s industrial development.

The CIET 2025 conference brought together 1,080 delegates from 55 countries worldwide, representing leading companies, government agencies, and expert communities. For more detailed information about the programme, speakers, and participation, interested parties are invited to visit the official conference website at ciet-turkmenistan.com ///nCa, 5 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)