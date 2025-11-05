CIET 2025 Concludes in Avaza: Innovation, Investment and Confidence in Turkmenistan’s Vision

Avaza, 5 November 2025.

The International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan”– CIET 2025 has successfully concluded in the National Tourist Zone Avaza, affirming Turkmenistan’s growing role as a centre of industrial modernization, sustainable construction, and clean-energy innovation in Central Asia.

A Forum of National Pride and Global Dialogue

Over two days, CIET 2025 brought together more than 1 080 delegates from 55 countries — ministers, business leaders, investors, and international organizations — united under the motto “Smart Construction. Clean Energy. Resilient Future.”

In his closing remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov praised the dynamic exchange of ideas and reaffirmed the Government’s support for further industrial diversification.

“CIET 2025 has shown that Turkmenistan’s industrial strategy is not only about growth, but about responsibility — a commitment to green technology, innovation, and global partnership,” he said.

Milestones for a Modern Economy

During the forum, a number of ceremonial events will take place — the opening of the new automobile bridge across the Garabogaz Köl Bay, the groundbreaking ceremony for a new section of the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz highway up to the border with Kazakhstan, as well as the commissioning of the carbamide plant and the water treatment facility in Esenguly underscored the scale of national investment in infrastructure and manufacturing.

Deputy Minister of Construction and Architecture Berdi Halykov described these projects as “symbols of progress that connect regions, people, and opportunity.”

Green Energy and Human Capital

Rector of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan Serdar Nazarov emphasized that Turkmenistan’s energy transition is advancing through renewable projects and education. He highlighted the newly established Energy Institute complex, which trains specialists in hydrogen technologies and digital systems, with support from UNESCO and international partners.

The forum also featured presentations on digital transformation by the United Nations Industrial

Development Organization (UNIDO). Representative Farrukh Alimdjanov outlined how Industry 4.0 and AI technologies can accelerate sustainable industrialization in Turkmenistan.

“UNIDO welcomes Turkmenistan’s commitment to innovation and looks forward to supporting its journey toward inclusive and green growth,” he stated.

Private Sector Momentum

Local entrepreneurs demonstrated the strength of the private sector through new ventures in ceramics, chemicals and engineering. Gadam Hosshagtov of Eziz Doganlar Keramika announced plans to export products under the Made in Turkmenistan label, while Nurmuhammet Annamuhammedov presented the upcoming Polat Turba Kärhanasy steel pipe plant that will enhance domestic supply chains and create skilled jobs.

International companies — Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Çalık Holding, Rönesans Holding, HORN Glass, KHD Humboldt Wedag, Bitdeer Technologies Group — praised the forum’s professionalism and its role in expanding public-private partnerships.

Avaza – Gateway to the Future

CIET 2025 has become a symbol of Turkmenistan’s confidence and international trust. Delegates agreed that the event demonstrated how construction, industry and energy can jointly drive sustainable economic growth. The beautiful Caspian setting of Avaza once again proved an ideal venue for strategic dialogue and investment cooperation.

As the curtains fell on CIET 2025, participants departed with a shared sense of optimism. In the words of Mr. Annamammedov:

“Turkmenistan builds not only bridges of steel and concrete — but bridges of trust and innovation that connect our future with the world.” ///nCa, 5 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)