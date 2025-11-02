Rönesans Holding — Gold Sponsor of the International Conference and Exhibition CIET 2025

3–4 November 2025 | National Tourist Zone “Awaza”, Turkmenistan

Rönesans Holding, a Turkish multinational conglomerate founded in 1993, is a global leader in large-scale construction, real estate development, energy, healthcare projects, and industrial investments. Headquartered in Ankara, Türkiye, the company operates in more than 30 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, and ranks among the world’s largest international contracting firms.

Rönesans Holding will proudly participate as a Gold Sponsor of the International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan – CIET 2025”, to be held on November 3–4, 2025, in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

Long-term Partnership with Turkmenistan:

Rönesans Holding has been one of Turkmenistan’s key international partners for many years, successfully delivering large-scale infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects that support the country’s sustainable development goals.

The company operates in Turkmenistan through its subsidiary, Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., a leading contracting firm specializing in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of industrial, energy and and civil projects across various sectors.

In 2025, Rönesans Holding continues to play an active role in implementing projects that will potentially contribute to the added value and sustainable growth of Turkmenistan. Key areas of focus include:

Implementation of gas-chemical and petrochemical projects, including the construction of large-scale facilities. These initiatives aim to enhance Turkmenistan’s export potential and promote the adoption of advanced industrial technologies and solutions.

Modernization and technical support of the implementation of Power Plants, where the company is performing advanced energy-saving technologies to improve efficiency, meet the Country`s energy need, increase the energy exports and minimize environmental impact.

Urban development, civil, and social infrastructure projects, contributing to the architectural and functional development of Ashgabat through the construction of government buildings, universities, trade and business centers, and other key public facilities

At CIET 2025, Dr. Erman Ilıcak, President Emeritus of Rönesans Holding, will deliver a keynote address at the Plenary Session. He will outline the company’s strategic vision for infrastructure, industrial, and energy projects in Turkmenistan, while sharing insights on the implementation of innovative technologies and sustainable investment practices.

Significance of the Partnership:

The Gold Sponsor status at CIET 2025 highlights the strong trust and strategic partnership between Rönesans Holding and Turkmenistan, recognizing the company’s substantial contribution to the development of key sectors of the national economy, including construction, energy, chemical, and industrial investments.

Rönesans Holding’s participation in the conference further enhances the international profile of CIET 2025, providing a platform for professional exchange, the adoption of advanced technologies, and discussions on sustainable collaboration and long-term investment opportunities.

For more information about the conference and Rönesans Holding’s participation, please visit the official event website: www.ciet-turkmenistan.com

///nCa, 2 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)