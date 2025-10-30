Turkmenistan Showcases Its Energy Vision at ADIPEC 2025

Following the resounding success of the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025” in Ashgabat, the momentum of Turkmenistan’s energy diplomacy now moves to ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi — the world’s most influential meeting place for energy professionals.

This year’s ADIPEC, held under the theme “Energy. Intelligence. Impact.”, will convene over 2,200 companies and participants from 180 countries, including 54 national and international oil companies, across sixteen exhibition halls dedicated to the future of energy. The event will once again reaffirm its role as a leading global platform for innovation, sustainability, and strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

Turkmenistan Pavilion – A Hub of Opportunity

Turkmenistan will present a modern, high-visibility national pavilion, uniting its leading state concerns — “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit”, and State Corporation “Turkmengeology” — to showcase the nation’s flagship oil and gas projects, investment potential, and technological innovation.

The national pavilion is organized in partnership with the Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF), which is responsible for the overall coordination, design, and implementation of the exhibition space, ensuring that Turkmenistan’s participation at ADIPEC 2025 meets the highest international standards.

The pavilion’s concept harmoniously combines interactive technologies and national heritage, featuring 3D models of Galkynysh – the world’s second-largest onshore gas field, immersive video presentations on exploration of offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, and multimedia content on gas-to-chemicals, LNG production, and AI-driven process monitoring.

Throughout the exhibition, Turkmenistan’s delegation will hold high-level meetings with senior executives and partners from Dragon Oil, ADNOC, PETRONAS, S&P Global, and other leading international companies, further strengthening Turkmenistan’s partnerships and expanding opportunities for investment and technological cooperation.

From Ashgabat to Abu Dhabi — Momentum After OGT 2025

Just weeks after hosting more than 1,400 delegates from 70 countries in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan continues its international energy dialogue at ADIPEC 2025. The OGT 2025 agenda — “Energy. Innovation. Growth.” — focused on a range of strategic investment initiatives, including:

• The TAPI Pipeline Project (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India), a cornerstone of regional energy connectivity;



• Development of offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, offering new exploration and production prospects;



• Chemical gas-utilisation projects, including polymer, ammonia, and methanol complexes;



• Optimisation of mature oil and gas fields through advanced drilling and digital technologies;



• Decarbonisation and methane-reduction initiatives, aligned with the Global Methane Pledge.

Building on these achievements, Turkmenistan’s participation in ADIPEC 2025 underscores the country’s evolution from a regional energy hub to a global investment partner — positioning Ashgabat and Abu Dhabi as twin pillars of energy cooperation across Eurasia and the Gulf.

A Strategic Platform for Investment and Partnership

“Energy. Intelligence. Impact.” — highlighting Turkmenistan’s readiness to collaborate with international partners in shaping a sustainable, technologically advanced, and diversified energy future.

Showcasing Turkmenistan’s Global Role

For Turkmenistan, participation in ADIPEC 2025 represents far more than a national showcase — it reflects the country’s long-standing policy of peaceful cooperation, neutrality, and constructive engagement with the international community.

Guided by the principles of its Permanent Neutrality, Turkmenistan pursues a balanced foreign and economic policy that promotes stability, mutual trust, and sustainable development. The country’s Open-Door Investment Policy, predictable legal environment, and strong commitment to environmental responsibility and technological modernisation have established Turkmenistan as a reliable and forward-looking partner for global investors.

Participation in ADIPEC 2025 reaffirms Turkmenistan’s determination to deepen international energy cooperation and to expand mutually beneficial partnerships that contribute to long-term global energy security and sustainable growth. As the world’s energy community gathers in Abu Dhabi, Turkmenistan’s presence will emphasise its dual priorities — advancing hydrocarbon efficiency while embracing clean-energy technologies and sustainability.

Conclusion

Turkmenistan’s participation in ADIPEC 2025 marks a new chapter in its dynamic global energy narrative. From the energy crossroads of Ashgabat to Abu Dhabi, the country demonstrates its confidence, capacity, and commitment to a balanced energy transition — one that harmonises tradition with innovation, and investment with sustainability.

Through its national pavilion, executive-level meetings, and targeted investment outreach, Turkmenistan strengthens its image as a reliable partner and forward-looking participant in the global energy economy — linking the vast energy resources of Eurasia with the opportunities of the world’s leading energy markets.///nCa, 30 October 2025