OGT 2025: Turkmenistan’s Odjak Field UGS Key to Seasonal LNG Balancing

The development of the Odjak Field for underground gas storage (UGS) is poised to become a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s strategy for enhancing energy resilience and bolstering its competitive edge in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export market. This was the central theme of a discussion at the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan International Conference (OGT 2025), where Phil Gibbons, Senior Advisor, Petrophysics at GaffneyCline Energy Advisory, provided insights during the session “UGS, LNG, and CO₂ Capture: Strategic Solutions For Turkmenistan’s Energy Transition.”

Aligning UGS with Turkmenistan’s Strategic Goals

The Odjak Field’s UGS potential offers a timely technical solution that directly addresses Turkmenistan’s need for seasonal LNG balancing and energy security.

The Odjak gas condensate field is located in the northeastern part of Turkmenistan on the northern edge of the Zaunguz Karakum desert. The Odjak field was discovered in February 1966 and currently supplies domestic gas needs.

From a technical perspective, the project is significantly de-risked. The IIa reservoir boasts a proven containment structure with a production history. GaffneyCline’s simulation model, validated against this historical data.

The simulation model, calibrated using historical production data, confirms that the reservoir can support a full seasonal injection–withdrawal cycle of 5 billion cubic meters of working gas. This is underpinned by 2.6 billion cubic meters of residual cushion gas already in place and an additional 4.4 billion cubic meters planned for injection.

Strategically, this capacity directly supports:

Balancing Domestic and Export Commitments: The ability to inject gas over six months and withdraw it over three months provides a critical buffer against seasonal volatility and infrastructure bottlenecks, especially during peak winter demand.

Accelerated Deployment: Using a depleted gas field is faster than developing aquifer-based UGS, which requires extensive characterization and lengthy regulatory processes.

Regional Reliability: Odjak’s location is close to existing pipeline infrastructure. This proximity enhances Turkmenistan’s role as a more reliable supplier to downstream markets while simultaneously maintaining internal supply security.

GaffneyCline’s Value-Add: Optimizing Design and Cost

GaffneyCline’s advisory role was crucial in transforming the Odjak UGS project from a technically viable concept into an operationally robust and commercially efficient solution. Their contribution extended beyond mere validation to actively shaping a more scalable development strategy.

Initial simulation modeling indicated a need for approximately 130 vertical wells to achieve the planned injection and withdrawal volumes, leading to a significant infrastructure footprint, high costs, and operational complexity.

GaffneyCline’s key value-add was the introduction of high-angle and horizontal well designs. In this case, under various scenarios, the number of wells is reduced to 41-43. These alternatives were proposed because they offer:

Greater Reservoir Contact: This increases injectivity and deliverability per well, allowing a single horizontal well to perform the work of multiple vertical wells, especially in the favorably structured Odjak IIa reservoir.

Enhanced Flow Rates: The firm also proposed the use of larger tubing sizes to further boost flow rates, which is essential for faster cycling and effective pressure management.

From a strategic standpoint, this optimization supports Turkmenistan’s energy transition goals by reducing capital intensity, accelerating deployment timelines, and creating a flexible platform for future storage cycles. ///nCa, 24 October 2025