Turkmen delegation took part in the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum



On 22 October 2025, a Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr. Rashid Meredov, took part in the 5thTbilisi Silk Road Forum.

The International Forum, held under slogan “Invest in Connectivity-Grow in Stability”, brought together over 2000 participants from more than 60 countries, including highest-level government officials, business executives, senior representatives from international organizations and financial institutions, and media representatives. Since its inception as a key initiative announced at the 69th Session of the UN General Assembly in 2014, the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum has grown into a leading international event that consistently fosters strategic discussions on trade, transport, energy, and digital linkages.

Speaking at the Forum, Rashid Meredov noted that Turkmenistan considers security as a comprehensive and indivisible concept that encompasses many aspects. In this regard, Turkmenistan proposes to consider possibilities of developing a Global Security Strategy that should be based on three pillars: trust among countries, preventive diplomacy and practical application of the principles of neutrality.

Turkmenistan attaches special importance to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and strengthening of global economic, transport and energy connectivity; considers it appropriate to join efforts in creating an international platform for protecting the ecosystems of the Caspian Sea and Black Sea; advocates for strengthening the rule of international law and proposed to declare 2028 as the Year of International Law.

Within the framework of the Forum, panel sessions were also held on issues related to transport and logistics, the development of the Middle Corridor, energy and digital technologies, as well as the investment climate and opportunities in Georgia. ///nCa, 23 October 2025