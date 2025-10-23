Conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations was held in Ashgabat

On October 23, 2025, a Conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by the leadership and representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, heads and staff of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, faculty and students of the institute, as well as representatives of the mass media.

The Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan G.Yusupova made a welcoming speech and moderated the Conference.

At the beginning of the conference, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov read a congratulatory message from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed to the participants of the event.

The speeches of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko, Minister of Education of Turkmenistan J.Gurbangeldiyev, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Turkmenistan N.Sahakyan, Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan M.Mammedov, Resident Representative of the World Health Organization in Turkmenistan E.Zaitsev, the UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan, Officer-in-Charge M.Bijker, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan M.Astanagulov, and Deputy Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Ph.Saprykin were heard at the Conference.

In his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov emphasized Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the UN, noting that the Organization has remained a guarantor of international peace and security for eight decades. The Minister noted that the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, put forward at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, reflect a deep understanding of contemporary global challenges and are aimed at strengthening the role of the Organization in addressing key issues on the international agenda.

The speech focused on strengthening international law, promoting peace and trust, supporting sustainable development, and boosting the position of landlocked developing countries. In this regard, it was emphasized that the Avaza Political Declaration Resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly was an important result of the collective efforts of the international community and a clear confirmation of the effectiveness of multilateral diplomacy.

Continuing the theme of cooperation within the UN, issues of energy and environmental security, transport connectivity, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals were addressed. The head of the Foreign Ministry expressed support for the provisions of the UN Secretary-General’s “Pact for the Future” and confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to promote their implementation.

Turkmenistan’s active participation in international UN conventions and the successful implementation of a wide range of national and regional projects carried out in cooperation with UN agencies were also noted.

The speeches made by the heads of relevant ministries and representatives of UN agencies during the conference reflected a wide range of areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations. Key areas include health care, education, social protection, the economy, the environment, and digital transformation.

The important role of Turkmenistan in promoting preventive diplomacy and strengthening an atmosphere of peace and trust in the region, including in cooperation with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, was noted.

The speakers highlighted the results achieved through joint initiatives aimed at protecting children’s rights, developing inclusive education, improving medical and social services, promoting gender equality, and introducing innovative approaches. Particular attention was paid to issues of ecology, climate change, and rational use of natural resources. The parties noted their readiness to further strengthen coordination of actions and expand partnership in line with the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the new Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030.

In the context of the anniversary year, examples of successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations were cited, including the holding of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza”.

The participants expressed their unanimous opinion that the 80th anniversary of the United Nations was not only an important milestone, but also an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the common goals of peace, trust, and partnership.

At the end of the conference, the participants adopted an Appeal to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

***

Then a solemn signing ceremony was held for the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2026–2030, which defines the strategic priorities for cooperation for the coming period. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 23 October 2025

Here are some photos from the event: