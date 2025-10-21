Ashgabat to Host the 30th International Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition OGT 2025: A Key Event in the Regional Energy Sector

From October 22 to 24, 2025, the 30th International Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025” will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, one of the largest and most significant events in the regional energy sector. The forum is organized by the State Concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, the State Corporation Turkmengeology, with the support of Turkmen Energy Forum.

This year, the conference will be held under the motto: “Shaping the Future of Global Energy in the International Year of Peace and Trust – Innovation, Energy Transition, and Strategic Cooperation.” The event will bring together executives from national and international oil and gas companies, government representatives, international organizations, and leading experts to discuss key challenges and opportunities in the global energy system.

The official opening will take place on October 22. The plenary session will include high-level government officials and global energy leaders such as Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer ENOC & Dragon Oil, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Orkhan Zeynalov Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Rovshan Nadjaf President of SOCAR, along with other international experts and company executives.

Key topics include energy transition, innovative technologies, international cooperation, development of petrochemical and refining industries, as well as achieving sustainable development goals and reducing methane emissions.

In parallel, the OGT EXPO 2025 will be held, the largest energy exhibition in Turkmenistan, showcasing the latest technologies and equipment from over 100 companies across 70 countries.

The exhibition is open to all visitors. The main opening day is Wednesday, October 22, from 12:00 to 18:00, followed by Thursday, October 23, from 10:00 to 16:00, and Friday, October 24, from 10:00 to 13:00. Visitors can reach the exhibition by buses No. 35, 54, 56, 57, 58, 103, and 121.

Shuttle buses will also operate for organizers and exhibitors between the Oil & Gas Complex car park and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. Shuttle schedules are available on the conference website.

Detailed information about the program and participants is available at www.ogt-turkmenistan.com