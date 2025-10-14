UNFPA-Supported International Forum in Ashgabat Addresses Cervical Cancer Elimination

The International Forum “Eliminating Cervical Cancer by 2030” was held as part of the International Exhibition and Scientific Conference “Health, Education, and Sports in the Renaissance Era of the Powerful State,” which took place from October 10 to 12. Organized by the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Office, the forum took place in Ashgabat on October 11, 2025.

The forum was attended by representatives of the country’s ministries and government bodies, members of the Regional Alliance for Cervical Cancer Prevention in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and national and international experts. Participants discussed strengthening inter-sectoral and inter-regional cooperation, analyzing screening results in Turkmenistan and the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as exchanging experiences on HPV vaccination and the implementation of primary HPV testing.

UNFPA, along with other UN agencies, including UNDP, UNICEF, and WHO, participated in the international exhibition held within the scientific conference, demonstrating a commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals in the area of health and well-being. ///nCa, 14 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)