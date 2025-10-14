Archaeology of Margiana: Professor Barbara Cerasetti on the Mysteries of the Bronze Age and Turkmenistan’s Contribution to Studying Ancient Civilization

An autumn archaeological expedition has concluded at the Togolok settlement in Turkmenistan—one of the most prominent Bronze Age sites in the historical region of Margiana. The research was led by Professor Barbara Cerasetti, Director of the Turin Center for Archaeological Research and scientific coordinator of joint initiatives under the International Association for the Study of the Mediterranean and the East.

The expedition was part of a large-scale international project conducted under the Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the International Association for the Study of the Mediterranean and the East. The project is overseen on the Turkmen side by the National Directorate for the Protection, Study, and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments. International partners include the Free University of Berlin, the University of Bern, the Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology, the Universities of Bologna, Salento, and Naples “L’Orientale,” as well as the German Archaeological Institute.

Togolok: A Key to Understanding Ancient Margiana

Professor Barbara Cerasetti has been studying the Togolok settlement for over a decade. In an interview with ‘Neutral Turkmenistan’, she shared that her fascination with the East and archaeology began during her university years, influenced by renowned Italian archaeologists Maurizio Cattani and Maurizio Tosi. They explored the formation of social complexity in the Bronze Age and laid the foundation for the hypothesis of interaction between the Andronovo and Margiana-Bactrian cultures.

“This hypothesis suggests close connections between the nomadic peoples of the South Siberian steppes (Andronovo culture) and the sedentary civilizations of Central Asia, particularly in the late Bronze Age, which could manifest in trade, migrations, and cultural exchange. […] Studying Togolok provides an excellent opportunity to turn this hypothesis into a theory,” Professor Cerasetti noted.

She emphasized that the settlement is also of particular interest for understanding the emergence of early state formations in the region prior to the Achaemenid era.

New Discoveries and Research Methods

The 2025 field season proved particularly productive. The team conducted large-scale geophysical surveys and opened three new excavation sites. Among the finds were organic plant remains, including seeds of both cultivated and wild species—a rarity for such an ancient period.

Professor Cerasetti explained that the next critical step involves comprehensive analysis of the organic remains using modern radiocarbon and radioisotope dating methods to determine their age and origin.

The samples will be sent to laboratories in Germany, Italy, and China for radiocarbon and radioisotope analysis. For the first time in Margiana studies, researchers are employing methods that analyze not only ceramics but also organic elements, particularly seeds.

International Team and the Feminine Energy of Archaeology

The Togolok expedition united experts from Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Turkmenistan, China, Türkiye, and the Netherlands. A defining aspect of this season, according to Professor Cerasetti, was the prominent role of women in the fieldwork. Turkmen inspectors played a vital part in coordinating and carrying out the excavations.

“Archaeology is a feminine science,” the professor remarked. “It requires diligence, patience, and a keen eye for detail.”

Turkmenistan’s Archaeological Treasure Trove

Over more than thirty years, the Italo-Turkmen archaeological mission has explored the Murghab Delta, covering an area of over 20,000 square kilometers and registering around 2,000 monuments from the Bronze Age to the Islamic period. These studies have confirmed Turkmenistan’s status as a key center of ancient civilizations, with its archaeological sites still holding untold secrets of the past.

For her significant contribution to the advancement of archaeological science and the strengthening of cultural cooperation between countries, Professor Barbara Cerasetti was awarded the Turkmenistan Jubilee Medal “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” in 2024. ///nCa, 14 October 2025