Azerbaijan hosts the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan: A celebration of friendship and common heritage

The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have started in Azerbaijan. The events, designed to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries, will last until 15 October.

On this occasion, a representative delegation of cultural figures and artists of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Minister of Culture Nursakhet Shirimov arrived in Baku.

The solemn start of the cultural exchange was marked by a meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan at the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, held on October 13. Minister of Culture Adil Kerimli greeted the guests and conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the Days of Culture. During the meeting, the sides had a fruitful exchange of views on the further development of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The opening ceremony of the Days of Culture was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Murad Huseynov praised the cultural event. He stressed that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are closely connected by common historical and cultural roots, as well as unbreakable friendship.

Other key speakers included the head of the Turkmen delegation, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursakhet Shirimov, and President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Isa Habibeyli.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shirimov noted that the Days of Culture will be an important contribution to the rapprochement of the two peoples and the development of cultural ties.

The guests of the ceremony had a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of the Turkmen people. Exhibitions of photographs and paintings were organized as part of the event. Samples of Turkmen music, national costumes, works of decorative and applied art and valuable museum exhibits were also demonstrated.

The solemn part ended with a bright concert program, which presented the art of Turkmen masters to the guests.

The Days of Culture will last until October 15, during which the cities of Baku and Ganja will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the culture of the Turkmen people. It is also planned to open a “Corner of Turkmen Literature” in the Azerbaijan National Library. ///nCa, October 13, 2025 (based on the materials of the Azerbaijani media)