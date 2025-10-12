Creative Dialogue in the Works of Turkmen Artist Jennet Yusupova

The preservation of rich, centuries-old traditions, and the popularization of the historical, cultural heritage and spiritual values of the Turkmen people form the basis of the creative works produced by Turkmen artist Jennet Yusupova.

Contemplating her graphic works such as “Scales of Justice,” “Palette of Life,” “The Path to Success,” and “Sands of Time,” one feels the entire meaning and depth of human existence in the Turkmen consciousness, the full measure of individual happiness that transforms into the continuity of the development and formation of whole generations over time.

“Moments of life and our choice of path,” is how the artist defines her series of philosophical graphic works, speaking about the idea behind their creation. And indeed, her works reflect various moments of our lives: the human search, thoughts, the past, and the present.

“It is especially valuable for me to remember our heritage, because our past is the foundation of the future. Our traditions, way of life, and the upbringing of generations are a huge potential for spreading cultural dialogue in a peaceful, stable, and happy life for people and society. That is why I try to depict these inherent principles of Turkmen spirituality in my works,” says Jennet.

“The cultural development of our country, implemented by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the esteemed President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, creates wonderful opportunities for the self-realization of creative people and communication with connoisseurs of their art. Within the framework of this platform for cultural interaction, my solo exhibition titled ‘Creative Dialogue of Jennet Yusupova,’ featuring various series of works I have created, will take place at the Art-Bazar Gallery from November 15 to 17, 2025. And I am very happy to invite everyone interested to visit this event, where I can share the concepts of my art,” the artist concludes.

The representation of the world through national heritage, the connection of times and generations—this is one of the brightest directions in modern Turkmen fine art.

For additional information :

+993 65 540048; +993 65 635180; jenjum.198015@gmail.com

///nCa, 12 October 2025