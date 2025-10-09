OGT 2025 Extends Registration Deadline Amid Record Global Interest

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — October 8, 2025.



The Organizing Committee of the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025” has announced the extension of the registration deadline to Monday, 13 October 2025, following an unprecedented surge in delegate applications and exhibitor requests.

Originally scheduled to close on 10 October, registration has been extended by three days to accommodate the exceptionally high demand for both in-person and online participation. The decision reflects the forum’s growing reputation as Eurasia’s leading energy platform, uniting industry leaders, investors, and policymakers from across the globe.

“This extension gives everyone who is still considering participation an additional opportunity to join what promises to be a milestone event,” the Organizing Committee noted. “The enthusiasm from international and regional companies demonstrates the trust and confidence the global community places in Turkmenistan’s energy sector.”

Record Numbers and Global Representation

To date, more than 1 200 delegates from 70 countries have registered to attend, while over 100 companies will showcase their latest technologies and innovations at the sold-out OGT Expo 2025 — the largest energy exhibition ever held in Turkmenistan.

The event will feature senior-level participation from across the global energy landscape:

Ministers of Energy from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan ,

, Executives of SOCAR , BOTAŞ , ADNOC , PETRONAS , CNPC , TotalEnergies , Eni , BP , and Shell ,

, , , , , , , , and , Alongside investors and experts from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

Five Reasons to Join OGT 2025

The extended deadline opens the door for those still deciding whether to participate. The Organizing Committee highlighted five key reasons not to miss this edition of OGT:

1️ Join 1 200 + global leaders — Network with energy professionals and decision-makers from more than 70 countries.

2 Hear the latest global insights — Gain first-hand updates on investment, innovation, and the future of the energy transition.

3 Explore investment opportunities in Turkmenistan — From gas monetization and petrochemicals to renewables and infrastructure projects.

4 Engage directly with government decision-makers — Discuss energy projects and strategic partnerships first-hand.

5️ Experience Turkmen hospitality — Enjoy the blend of modern facilities, Silk Road heritage, and a warm professional welcome in Ashgabat.

Call to Local Businesses

The Organizing Committee encourages Turkmen companies and entrepreneurs to register and take advantage of this unique platform. This is a chance to join more than 50 companies participating in OGT for the first time, expand their network of international contacts, and build mutually beneficial partnerships that support the growth of Turkmenistan’s energy and industrial sectors.

For more information and registration, please visit: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com