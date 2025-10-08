Uzbekistan – OTS: Cooperation on the Path of Sustainable Development and Progress

Due to its geographical position, historical ties, and natural resources, the Organization of Turkic States is becoming an increasingly significant platform for cooperation at this new stage of development. At the same time, OTS serves as a cultural bridge, fostering closer ties between the peoples of its member countries.

The Organization is based on the principles of equality and mutual interest, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for the sovereignty of states – principles widely recognized by the international community.

The OTS comprises five member states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Economic Cooperation Organization hold observer status.

The current name of the Organization was introduced on November 12, 2021, at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan. Previously, it was known as the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

The primary goal of the OTS is to strengthen trust and multifaceted ties among the brotherly nations, to promote cooperation in trade, economy, energy, transport, tourism, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and to coordinate efforts to ensure peace and security in the region.

The conceptual foundation for achieving these objectives is the “Turkic Vision – 2040” program, adopted following the Eighth Summit of Heads of State held in Istanbul in November 2021.

For Uzbekistan, which joined the Organization in 2019, participation has become an important step not only in strengthening economic and political ties but also in preserving and developing the shared cultural identity of the Turkic world.

Uzbekistan chaired the OTS in 2022–2023, beginning with the Samarkand Summit in November 2022 under the motto “A New Era of Turkic Civilization: Towards Common Development and Prosperity”.

During its chairmanship, more than 100 events were held, and new platforms for practical cooperation were created. Uzbekistan pursued an open, inclusive, and diverse model of interaction, embracing various regions and civilizations.

The adoption of the “OTS Strategy for 2022–2026” at the Samarkand Summit became a major milestone. This document marked the first roadmap for the implementation of the “Turkic Vision – 2040” concept.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has actively participated in OTS summits since Uzbekistan joined the Organization. In particular, he took part in the meetings of the Council of Heads of State on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek and May 21, 2025, in Budapest.

These meetings focused on the current state and future prospects of multilateral cooperation, as well as key issues of practical partnership.

In his address at the informal summit in Budapest, the President emphasized the complexity of today’s geopolitical and geo-economic situation, the intensification of regional conflicts, and the impact of climate change.

He stressed the importance of resolving international issues based on international law and the UN Charter, and the need for common positions and coordinated approaches among member states.

Speaking about the development of practical cooperation within the OTS, the President noted the enormous untapped potential and put forward several new initiatives.

Particular importance is attached to Uzbekistan’s proposal to sign a Treaty on Strategic Partnership, Eternal Friendship, and Brotherhood among the Turkic States, which would represent a significant step toward deeper unity and the creation of a long-term legal foundation for multilateral cooperation.

“Last year, we proposed developing a treaty on strategic partnership, eternal friendship, and brotherhood among the Turkic states. Today, the significance of this document is growing. Undoubtedly, it will promote further unity among our peoples and solidify the long-term legal framework for multilateral cooperation. I propose signing this document at the summit in Baku”, – the President stated.

Since 2019, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has put forward 98 practical initiatives at OTS summits aimed at advancing multilateral cooperation. More than 70 have already been implemented, and about 30 are in the process of realization.

For Uzbekistan, the main priority within the OTS is the economy. The country is currently focused on boosting exports, attracting investment, creating jobs, addressing unemployment, and reducing poverty. All these goals are closely tied to global economic integration, where the OTS format can support further coordination and development of production chains.

The total area of the OTS member states is approximately 4.2 million square kilometers, with a combined population of over 170 million – representing vast opportunities and a substantial market.

Under existing agreements, the OTS is viewed as an effective mechanism for regional cooperation with great integrative potential. Trade and economic indicators between member states are growing every year.

Today, OTS countries collectively rank third – after China and Russia – among Uzbekistan’s external trade partners. In 2024, mutual trade volume reached nearly $10 billion, accounting for about 15% of the country’s total foreign trade.

Trade relations with Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan’s largest trade partner within the OTS – and Turkiye – the second largest – are showing particularly strong growth. By the end of 2024, trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $4.28 billion, and with Turkiye, $2.9 billion.

Trade with Azerbaijan also continues to show positive dynamics. Notably, mutual trade volumes with OTS partners are setting new records each year.

Uzbekistan’s key exports to OTS markets include textiles, electrical products, automobiles, fruits and vegetables, and non-ferrous metals. Imports from OTS countries consist of rolled metal, aluminum, mechanical tools, construction materials, petroleum products, and a significant portion of grain and other food items.

To maintain and accelerate this positive trend, it is crucial to implement President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s initiatives, including the creation of the “TURK-TRADE” online platform to facilitate and speed up trade operations, and the adoption of a Program of Practical Measures to Expand Trade aimed at increasing mutual trade volumes.

Industrial cooperation is also a vital area. Uzbekistan is actively supporting the development of this sector and promoting the establishment of new enterprises with capital from OTS countries. This year, the number of such enterprises is expected to reach approximately 4 thousand, representing a 60% increase compared to 2019. Their share in the total number of foreign-capital enterprises in Uzbekistan is projected to reach approximately 20%.

Transport cooperation is receiving special attention. OTS countries are steadily increasing their role in global transit. In 2024, freight traffic through the Middle Corridor reached 4.5 million tons – almost six times more than in 2020. This growth underscores the strategic importance of infrastructure projects like the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway.

Member countries are also working to ensure secure and reliable transport and energy corridors across the Caucasus and Central Asia. These efforts not only facilitate trade expansion but also contribute to economic independence and regional prosperity.

Uzbekistan is actively involved in cultural and historical heritage preservation and promotion. In education, the country supports student and scholar exchange programs, strengthens cooperation between universities and research centers of Turkic states, and promotes joint academic initiatives and knowledge-sharing platforms. Key areas of Uzbekistan’s proposals also include projects in energy and environmental protection.

In conclusion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's participation in the OTS summit in Azerbaijan will be another important step in advancing forward-looking initiatives for the development of the Turkic world and strengthening peace and stability in the region. This visit will also serve as a new impetus for the consolidation of unity and the enhancement of the well-being of the peoples of the Turkic states.