National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with President of Azerbaijan

On 7 October 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Gabala, Azerbaijan, to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Upon arrival, he met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings from the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to the head of Azerbaijan. In turn, Aliyev extended reciprocal greetings to the President of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, the significance of the 12th OTS Summit was emphasized, highlighting its role in deepening cooperation among Turkic states and further developing relations between their peoples.

The meeting praised the current level of Azerbaijani-Turkmen interstate relations, which are based on principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and cooperation, according to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Both sides noted the deep traditions of brotherhood shared by their nations. They underscored the successful development of ties in political, economic, transport, energy, interparliamentary, humanitarian, cultural, educational, and other spheres. They touched upon the fruitful collaboration between the two countries within international organizations.

President Aliyev and the National Leader of Turkmenistan exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation. ///nCa, 7 October 2025