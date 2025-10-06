UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum in Sharjah Discussed Energy, Logistics, and Infrastructure

The 2nd UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum, organized by the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, was held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The event, hosted at the SCCI headquarters, focused on developing economic cooperation, attracting investment in priority sectors, and strengthening strategic partnerships between the business communities of the two countries, reports Sharjah24.

The forum provided a platform to discuss cooperation prospects in key sectors such as energy, logistics, agriculture, livestock, infrastructure, and renewable energy. The main goal of the event was to achieve sustainable economic growth and implement shared development objectives.

High-ranking representatives from both countries attended the forum. The UAE delegation was led by Abdulla Sultan Al Owais, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, together with Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation. Representing Turkmenistan was Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Also present were Ayesha Mohammed Al-Mulla, Chairwoman of the Emirates Business Women Council (EBWC), Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, as well as numerous business leaders and company representatives from both countries.

In his welcoming speech, Al Owais highlighted Turkmenistan’s importance as a key UAE partner in Central Asia. He noted that the forum reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to deepening economic ties and Sharjah’s readiness to support Turkmen companies by providing access to an attractive investment environment and the emirate’s strategic position as a gateway to regional and global markets.

Mergen Gurdov, in turn, emphasized the dynamic development of bilateral relations, backed by the leaders’ commitment in both countries to strengthen cooperation. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s economic diversity and openness to foreign investment.

As part of the forum, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade presented a briefing on the country’s investment ecosystem, emphasizing the competitive advantages that make the UAE a leading global business destination. The Turkmen side showcased investment opportunities for the private sector.

A key feature of the forum was the B2B meetings, which allowed entrepreneurs to exchange experiences and discuss joint projects. Participants were able to strengthen business ties and explore cooperation prospects in priority sectors.

The Turkmen delegation also visited the permanent exhibition of local industrial goods at SCCI, familiarizing themselves with the range and quality of Sharjah products. The forum concluded with a series of bilateral meetings, where entrepreneurs discussed future partnerships and opportunities for innovative economic collaboration.

The first UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum, held in Ashgabat on 25 June 2024, laid the foundation for further deepening ties. The second forum in Sharjah reaffirmed the parties’ shared commitment to sustainable economic partnership based on innovation and mutual benefit. ///nCa, 6 October 2025