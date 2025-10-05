Music Without Borders: A Concert by South Korean Performers Accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

Liliya Zhirnova

On 4 October 2025, a concert bringing together performers from Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea took place on a single stage at the National Music and Drama Theatre named after Magtymguly. South Korean singers — tenor Kwon Hwapyeon and mezzo-soprano Kwon Midji — performed alongside the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan under the direction of Rasul Klychev.

The performance was held as part of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan and drew a full house. Admission was free, and long before the concert began, a line of attendees had already formed outside the theatre — the audience clearly missed the live sound of symphonic music and international cultural events.

Before the concert began, the Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Korea in Ashgabat, Mr. Kim Joon Chul, and Nursakhet Shirimov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan, addressed the audience. In their speeches, they emphasized the importance of cultural dialogue between the two countries, noting that music remains one of the most sincere ways for peoples to understand each other.

Voices That Touched the Heart

When Kwon Hwapyeon stepped onto the stage, the audience greeted him with enthusiastic applause. He performed the first piece — “Fate” — capturing the attention of listeners from the very beginning, immersing them in a world where emotions speak louder than words.

Kwon Hwapyeon, a graduate of the Korean National University of Arts and finalist of the prestigious international competitions Otto Edelmann and Hans Gabor Belvedere (2024), captivated the audience with the purity of his timbre and expressive delivery. His voice — confident, flexible, and emotionally rich — carried listeners from bright nostalgia to profound dramatic depth.

Following him, Kwon Midji, mezzo-soprano, graduate of Kyung Hee University and laureate of the Seoul Competition Opera Orchestra (2014), took the stage. Her performances were filled with delicate tenderness and subtle lyricism, as if she were sharing a personal story through music.

The Orchestra as the Living Breath of the Concert

The State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan, under the direction of Rasul Klychev, became a full participant in the musical dialogue. Its sound was distinguished by clarity and richness of color, creating a living, breathing musical fabric for the vocalists.

A particularly striking moment was the orchestra’s performance of the famous piece “The Belt of Faith” from the film Parasite. Under Klychev’s inspired direction, the work came alive as a standalone symphonic tapestry — intense, multilayered, and thought-provoking.

Music — The Language of Friendship

At the end of the evening, Kwon Hwapyeon and Kwon Midji addressed the audience with words of gratitude, expressing their joy at performing in Turkmenistan once again.

Conductor Rasul Klychev thanked everyone present and emphasized that he was delighted to collaborate for the second consecutive year with the Korean artists.

The audience could not hide their admiration — applause and ovations rang out repeatedly, accompanying the performers on stage.

When the final chords faded, an invisible melody seemed to linger in the air — a reminder that true art requires no translation, for it speaks directly to the heart. ///nCa, 5 October 2025