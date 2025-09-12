Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation among women business leaders

The International Trade Centre (ITC) organized a study visit to Samarkand for women entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan from the 3rd to the 6th of September under “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration” project, funded by the European Union (EU). The delegation participated in the “100+ Women’s Leadership” series of events, designed to promote experience sharing and strengthen business cooperation.

The first two days were dedicated to a practical workshop where Turkmen delegation and representatives of the International Association of Businesswomen of Uzbekistan discussed the role of women’s communities and business associations, shared stories about their professional experience and explored new approaches to building sustainable organizations. Key topics included mentoring, access to educational programmes, effective engagement with government institutions, and fostering an enabling environment for female entrepreneurship. Apart from strengthening their expertise, participants also engaged in lively discussions and group exercises which allowed them to realize the significance of mutual support and professional collaboration in real life.

“This trip was a true discovery for me. I gained valuable knowledge and practical tools to develop my business, and, above all, I felt the power of our women’s community. When you see that you are not alone, that so many talented and determined women are around you, it is incredibly inspiring. We return home with new ideas and contacts, but most importantly, with the confidence that together we can achieve more,” said Jamila Kerimova, CEO of ES Ish Nokady.

A large-scale “100+ Women’s Leadership” forum, which brought together over 200 women leaders from across the region was a major event of the programme. It was a unique platform for dialogue on women’s contribution to the economy, introduction of digital technologies in business and innovative ways of cross-border cooperation. Apart from presenting their own initiatives, participants of the Turkmen delegation learned from the successful projects already implemented in Uzbekistan, opening the door to new ideas and inspiration.

On the final day participants focused entirely on B2B meetings between women entrepreneurs from both countries. Representatives of the textile sector, education, logistics, IT, and social development projects discussed concrete areas of partnership and opportunities for joint initiatives. These direct contacts laid the foundation for future business cooperation and collaborative projects.

Women in Turkmenistan assume leading roles in business and public life these days, while such regional initiatives are becoming an important source of support for their growth and success. This visit provided Turkmen participants with a chance to showcase their potential at the regional level, find new partners, and draw inspiration from the achievements of their peers in neighbor countries. Supporting such initiatives ITC helps women entrepreneurs develop their projects with confidence and contribute to the strengthening of cooperation across Central Asia.

About the Project

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is implementing a four-year technical assistance project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”, funded by the European Union (EU). The project aims to contribute to Turkmenistan’s economic development and strengthen trade relations between the EU and Turkmenistan. This will be achieved by enhancing trade competitiveness through improvements in the business climate and by supporting Turkmenistan’s participation in regional and global trade. ///nCa, 12 September 2025 (in cooperation with the International Trade Center)