The President of Turkmenistan and the head of JBIC discussed the expansion of partnership

On 5 September 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Kazuhiko Amakawa, Deputy President of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for further deepening economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan.

Kazuhiko Amakawa highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s achievements in the economic sphere and stressed the significant interest of the Japanese business community in the promising Turkmen market.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the strategic importance of international cooperation in Turkmenistan’s economic policy.

He stressed that the country pays special attention to the development of macroeconomic policy, improvement of financial markets and expansion of investment opportunities.

The Head of State said that Turkmenistan has big plans for the extraction and processing of natural gas, and in this regard, new opportunities are opening up for the development of cooperation.

Berdimuhamedov praised the significant contribution of Japanese companies to the effective use of Turkmenistan’s economic potential and expressed readiness to consider specific proposals from JBIC to develop cooperation in new areas.

Noting that as a result of the programs of economic development and industrial reforms in Turkmenistan, favorable conditions for doing business are being created, Kazuhiko Amakawa emphasized the commitment of the JBIC to intensify cooperation with Turkmenistan in new domains.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the partnership established between Turkmenistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation would effectively develop on a mutually beneficial basis. ///nCa, 6 September 2025