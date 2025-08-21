International Exhibition-Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children” Kicks Off in Turkmenistan

The International Exhibition-Fair “Kids Expo: Everything for Children” opens today in Ashgabat. This traditional event attracted the attention of Turkmen and foreign companies, educational centers, and international organizations specializing in the production of goods and services for children.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory message to the participants and guests of the exhibition, emphasizing the state’s special care for children. “The joyful laughter of happy children is the most beautiful reflection of the Homeland’s prosperity, full of confidence in today and tomorrow,” the head of state noted. He also highlighted that Turkmenistan’s policy is focused on the comprehensive education, recreation, and upbringing of children as erudite, physically strong, and patriotic individuals.

The exhibition-fair showcases modern displays featuring educational games, school supplies, sports and electronic goods, as well as high-quality, eco-friendly products for children and teenagers. The event includes thematic masterclasses, competitions, presentations of innovative developments, and consultations for parents, significantly enhancing its importance.

As the President noted, Turkmenistan successfully implements a social policy based on principles of humanism. Modern preschool and school institutions, sports, wellness, and entertainment complexes equipped with cutting-edge technology from leading global manufacturers are being built across the country. This creates a favorable environment for children to acquire fundamental knowledge, broaden their horizons, and develop high moral qualities.

“Kids Expo: Everything for Children” provides a unique opportunity for Turkmen and foreign enterprises to showcase their innovative developments, while children can demonstrate their talents through participation in competitions and masterclasses. The exhibition-fair will become a significant platform for exchanging experiences and ideas in the field of children’s education. ///nCa, 21 August 2025